Lucas Bravo's Character Gabriel Is 'Not as Big a Story' in 'Emily in Paris' Season 5

Lucas Bravo is returning to Emily in Paris, but fans can expect some notable changes for his character Gabriel in Season 5. A source revealed to Us Weekly that “Lucas is in the show, he’s just organically not as big a story this season.” The news comes after Netflix released a featurette on November 20, showcasing cast members like Lily Collins, Ashley Park and Lucien Laviscount, while teasing the show’s exciting shift to Italy. However, Bravo was absent from the interviews, only appearing in a brief clip of Gabriel.

Source: MEGA Lucas Bravo allegedly has a smaller role in Season 5 of 'Emily in Paris.'

Despite his absence in the featurette and last month’s teaser trailer, Bravo seems to be taking it in stride. “I would love to tell you something,” he told E! News in October. “I like the fact that I’m not in the trailer and that it creates a conversation, and I’m gonna keep the conversation running. I won’t say anything.”

The fifth season will shake things up further, as it sees Emily (Collins) move from France to Italy, leaving her previous life — including the complicated love triangle with Gabriel — behind. Bravo’s character, while still set to appear, hints at a departure from the spotlight. He expressed uncertainty about his role, saying, “I don’t know. I’m not in it.”

Source: Emily in Paris/Netflix The actor's character Gabriel is not a major part of the new storyline.

Gabriel’s Michelin-rated restaurant serves as one of the scenic backdrops in Rome, aligning with Emily's new opportunity. Yet Bravo previously criticized the direction of his character. In an interview with IndieWire, he noted, “The ‘s--- chef’ was very much part of me in Season 1, and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I’ve never been so far away from him."

Source: Emily in Paris/Netflix Lucas Bravo said he does not mind being left out of the trailer.

He elaborated on the challenges, comparing his character’s evolution to “slowly turned into guacamole.” He expressed frustration over a “lack of risk” for Gabriel, who became a passive figure. “In Season 1, there was a lot of me in him. But as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot,” he said. “I really grew apart from him.”

Source: Emily in Paris/Netflix Lucas Bravo may not return after Season 5 unless Gabriel changes.

Bravo didn’t shy away from expressing his desire for change. “It makes me question if I want to be part of Season 5 — because my contract ends at Season 4,” he admitted. “I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self. Because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore.”