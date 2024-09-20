Lucas Bravo Reveals He Was Initially Rejected From 'Emily in Paris' Role as He Didn't Have 'Enough Background'
Lucas Bravo has a unique way of dealing with rejection.
The 36-year-old French actor, known for his role as Gabriel in the Netflix series Emily in Paris, revealed that he faced multiple setbacks prior to landing the part in the hit show, admitting he was actually declined after five auditions.
According to Paramount Studios, Bravo did not have "enough background," which is why they did not “want to take a chance on” him.
The experience prompted Bravo to take a breather, which lead him to a serene Mediterranean island called Corsica.
“I wanted to be in a place where there's no service, and I could just talk to birds, so to speak," the Ticket to Paradise alum told People.
However, at the time he arrived at his vacation destination, things started to get "very weird."
"A hiker came by and he was like, ‘Can I borrow your phone? I really need to call my daughter.' I gave him my phone, he left, never came back,” Bravo shared, noting that the remote location had no phone service.
“He told me, ‘Your phone was vibrating left and right when I got service, so you should check it out.’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no. I'm here to forget this Emily Paris thing,’" the Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris actor continued.
After receiving 40 messages, 30 missed calls and a "where are you?" text from the show's casting director, Bravo decided to cut his French island escape short and return to Paris.
Upon his arrival, he was greeted by what felt like an interrogation setting, as he was then asked to read lines for Gabriel — although he thought he was auditioning to be a different love interest for Emily.
Describing the experience as “a bit harsh,” Bravo admitted it was challenging to revisit the role of Gabriel so soon after the ordeal, as it felt like “still an open wound.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
However, the actor thanked his future costar at that time, Lily Collins, 35, as the chemistry reading "went well."
“Lily is very generous. When you dive into her eyes, it's really easy to be connected to her,” Bravo expressed.
Bravo was shocked that he actually got the Gabriel role. “Okay, you are starting in two days," he recalled the management telling him while on a call one day after the reading.
He spilled that Emily in Paris creator Darren Star, 63, went against the studio as he "thought [Bravo] was the part from the beginning."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When asked by a news outlet during the Season 4 premiere of the show how he brings his character to life in the new season, Bravo gave all the credit to Star.
“You know it’s all Darren. It’s his writing. We just compose with his instruments... It’s a big orchestra, and we play Darren’s melody,” Bravo said.