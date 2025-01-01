What to Know About Lucas Bravo and 'Emily In Paris' Drama: His Headline-Making Comments, Costars' Reaction and More

Speaking in an interview with Indiewire, Lucas Bravo — who has been playing the role of Gabriel on the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris since Season 1 — reflected on portraying his character and their current relationship.

"The ‘s--- chef' was very much part of me in Season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take," said Bravo. "I've never been so far away from him."

The 36-year-old French star continued, "In Season 1, there was a lot of me in him. But as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimizing and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him."

It was not the first time Bravo commented about his character and the show.

In September, he admitted he doesn't like what Emily in Paris has become and "where this storyline is going."