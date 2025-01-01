What to Know About Lucas Bravo and 'Emily In Paris' Drama: His Headline-Making Comments, Costars' Reaction and More
Lucas Bravo Revealed What Seemingly Changed on 'Emily in Paris'
Speaking in an interview with Indiewire, Lucas Bravo — who has been playing the role of Gabriel on the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris since Season 1 — reflected on portraying his character and their current relationship.
"The ‘s--- chef' was very much part of me in Season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take," said Bravo. "I've never been so far away from him."
The 36-year-old French star continued, "In Season 1, there was a lot of me in him. But as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimizing and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him."
It was not the first time Bravo commented about his character and the show.
In September, he admitted he doesn't like what Emily in Paris has become and "where this storyline is going."
He Dropped a Revelation About the 'Emily in Paris' Set
Although he reportedly tried to voice his concerns, Bravo said "there is only so much I can do in the limits of a script."
He added, "I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don't have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply."
Lucas Bravo Said He Might Consider Leaving 'Emily in Paris'
According to Bravo, his Emily in Paris contract ended after Season 4. The unresolved issues reportedly made him "question if I want to be part of Season 5," hinting at his potential exit from the show.
"I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self. Because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore. It's a comedy, everybody is having fun around me, everybody is jumping around, and I'm just slowly sinking into god knows what," Bravo explained.
Bravo admitted to feeling frustrated with his character's status in the series, especially since there have been questions about his return as Emily in Paris Season 4 showed Emily moving to Rome to be with her new Italian love interest.
He said, "When you love something you want it to be…you want the best version of it. I'm not going to lie, I've been frustrated with the direction my character is taking. But we'll see where it goes. The show is not over."
'Emily in Paris' Will Continue Regardless of Lucas Bravo's Status
Following Bravo's comments about his character and Emily in Paris, a source disclosed how his costars reportedly reacted to his statements.
"The show will go on with or without Lucas. The show is Emily in Paris — not Gabriel in Paris. Everyone is so upset about the remarks he made. There is going to be a lot of tension," a source told Us Weekly.
Bravo's costars and Emily in Paris creators have yet to respond to his comments about the series.
Lucas Bravo Commented on Gabriel and Emily's Relationship
In his October interview with French publication Le Figaro's TV magazine, the Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris star slammed his character's relationship with Emily (Lily Collins), saying their communication was a "bit archaic."
"These days, the new generation verbalizes, they confront, and that no longer works in this case, we do not understand each other," Bravo said. "People see this mechanism coming from miles away, and I don't want to be part of a cog that tends not to consider the intelligence of the audience."
Lucas Bravo Still Felt 'a Sense of Relief' Because of One 'Emily in Paris' Moment
Bravo shared a somewhat positive statement during an August interview with People.
Commenting on the new season, he said he felt "a sense of relief" after reading that his character was not the father of Camille's (Camile Razat) baby in the series.
"Since Gabriel has been in love with Emily (Lily Collins) since the moment he opened that door, I felt like that pregnancy was getting in the way of that," he continued.