Luigi Mangione Fan Arrested After Impersonating FBI Agent in Attempt to Free Accused United Healthcare CEO Killer

Luigi Mangione has his supporters as he sits behind bars accused of the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, with one man going as far as to impersonate an FBI agent in an attempt to secure his release. Mark Anderson was arrested at MDC Brooklyn in New York the evening of Wednesday, January 28, after prison workers asked for his credentials, a reported.

Luigi Mangione Fan Arrested for Impersonating FBI Agent

Source: MEGA A Minnesota native tried to break Luigi Mangione out of his New York prison cell.

The 35-year-old from Minnesota reportedly handed over a driver's license, but claimed he was a federal agent "in possession of paperwork signed by a judge" authorizing the release of Mangione. Anderson was found with a backpack that contained a barbecue fork and an "object that resembled a pizza cutter," according to the outlet. The Minnesota native was charged with impersonating an FBI agent one day later.

The Man Presented 'Numerous Documents' to Officers

Source: MEGA Luigi Mangione was arrested in December 2024.

“Anderson also displayed and threw at the BOP officers numerous documents,” an FBI agent who signed the complaint wrote, according to CNBC. “I have reviewed those papers and they appear to be related to filing of claims against the United States Department of Justice." Anderson, who was reportedly in New York for a job opportunity that fell through, had been working at a pizzeria.

Luigi Mangione Is Accused of Killing Brian Thompson

Source: MEGA Luigi Mangione was located at a McDonald's five days after the slaying of Brian Thompson.

Mangione is accused of shooting the healthcare CEO on a busy midtown Manhattan street on December 4, 2024. He was arrested five days after the shooting at a McDonald's in Altoona, Penn., and has pleaded not guilty to both federal and state cases against him. Mangione is currently being held at what a former inmate has labeled as a "laid-back" jail in Brooklyn, N.Y. Gene Borello has described the prison as "a big dormitory" with "bunks and lockers," adding, "You are not confined, it's open."

Luigi Mangione Is Behind Bars at a 'Laid-Back' Jail

Source: MEGA Former inmates have called the jail that Luigi Mangione is currently being housed as 'laid-back.'