Luigi Mangione's Eerie Notes to Self Exposed in Court Amid CEO Murder Case: 'Pluck Eyebrows, FBI Slower Overnight'
Allie Fasanella Dec. 11 2025, Updated 3:26 p.m. ET

Notes Luigi Mangione took prior to his December 2024 arrest reveal the state of mind he appeared to be in after allegedly murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Police said they discovered the notes, along with various other items — including a gun — in the 27-year-old's backpack after seizing it on December 9, 2024. "Keep momentum, FBI slower overnight," said one note, while another read, "Change hat, shoes, pluck eyebrows."

Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Say Cops Didn't Have Warrant for Search

Source: mega Luigi Mangione was seen smiling in court this week.

The notes were displayed in court on Monday, December 8, during a pretrial hearing to get the aforementioned pieces of evidence suppressed. Mangione's attorneys are claiming the search was illegal because cops didn't provide a warrant before scouring through his backpack. The assumed killer's lawyers haven't argued the authenticity of the notes or other items found on his person — including a gun, a loaded gun magazine and silence, pocket knife, flash drives and a "manifesto" decrying the health insurance industry.

Prosecutors Insist Search Was Legal Amid Bomb Threat Concerns

Source: mega The alleged killer was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Penn., on December 9, 2024.

Police recovered the items during his arrest last year at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Penn. Prosecutors claim the search was legal, citing officers were checking the bag for a bomb and that they obtained a warrant soon thereafter. Bodycam footage of the arrest was also shown in court. In it, officer Christy Wasser could be seen holding the loaded magazine found among his things, while another officer declared, "It's f------ him, 100 percent."

Luigi Mangione's Life Behind Bars Isn't So Bad

Source: mega Luigi Mangione's lawyers claim the cop's search of his backpack was illegal.

Mangione was apprehended and charged with murder five days after the UnitedHealthcare CEO was shot to death in New York City on December 4, 2024. The Ivy League graduate is currently being held at what a former inmate calls a "laid-back" jail in Brooklyn, N.Y. Gene Borello told an outlet the jail is like "a big dormitory" with "bunks and lockers," adding, "You are not confined, it's open."

Source: mega Luigi Mangione is reportedly being held at a 'laid-back' jail in Brooklyn, N.Y.