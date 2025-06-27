Alleged CEO Killer Luigi Mangione Now Cleaning Prison Showers, Reveals Ex-Cellmate
Luigi Mangione's days in prison have taken a surprising turn as he trades his life as an alleged CEO killer for cleaning duties in the communal showers.
Inmate Michael Daddea, 29, who shared a cell with Mangione for two nights, revealed the accused shooter's new routine.
"He's the guy who cleans the washrooms," Daddea said in a now-deleted video on X. "Not what you'd expect from someone who allegedly assassinated a CEO, right?"
Daddea himself was in prison for allegedly 3D-printing over 25 untraceable "ghost guns" before being released from Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center's 4G unit on March 7.
This stark contrast highlights the troubled past of 27-year-old Mangione, who stands accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. His arrest drew a media frenzy, with many swooning over the "hot" suspect.
Despite his looks, Mangione hasn't received any privileges in jail. Instead, he cleans the floors of the showers, while other inmates, known as "collies," take on jobs like preparing meals and cleaning trays.
Daddea claimed Mangione often jogs around the unit, showing an uncanny obsession with news reports. "He'd have me help look through some to see if there are articles about him," he noted in a now-deleted comment.
Recalling their first encounter, Daddea expressed disbelief at Mangione's friendly demeanor. "I look out the cell, Luigi is standing there and he's like, 'Hey, how's it going?' Like, super nice."
The two quickly became friends, with Daddea shaking Mangione's hand and acknowledging, "Yo, it's an honor to meet you."
Mangione reportedly appreciated the recognition, saying, "You two are the first kids that came in here who knew who I was or even cared about it."
The unlikely pair shared meals together and participated in Catholic traditions, including receiving ashes on Ash Wednesday, with Daddea explaining, "Luigi would come sit with us every day. We would just eat."
The candid video documenting Daddea's experience with Mangione has since gone viral, collecting over 800,000 views on X and spreading rapidly on TikTok.
Mangione's legal team has portrayed him as a "model prisoner" during his 175 days awaiting trial.
On his 27th birthday, Mangione penned a letter listing his gratitude, which included "Chicken Thursdays and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce," and praised his cellmate J for "tolerating the clutter of all my papers" and providing wisdom.
Five days after Thompson's shooting, surveillance footage allegedly captured Mangione at a McDonald's in Altoona, Penn. He has pleaded not guilty.