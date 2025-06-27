Alleged CEO Killer Luigi Mangione Now Cleaning Prison Showers, Reveals Ex-Cellmate

Luigi Mangione's days in prison have taken a surprising turn as he trades his life as an alleged CEO killer for cleaning duties in the communal showers.

Inmate Michael Daddea, 29, who shared a cell with Mangione for two nights, revealed the accused shooter's new routine.

"He's the guy who cleans the washrooms," Daddea said in a now-deleted video on X. "Not what you'd expect from someone who allegedly assassinated a CEO, right?"