BREAKING NEWS Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty to First-Degree Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Source: MEGA Luigi Mangione was accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Luigi Mangione has officially pleaded not guilty after being charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The 26-year-old entered not guilty pleas on Monday morning, December 23, in New York State court for 11 state counts — including first-degree murder, second-degree murder as crime of terrorism and various weapons charges.

Source: MEGA Luigi Mangione entered a not guilty plea after being shackled and escorted by authorities into into court on Monday, December 23.

In photos obtained by OK!, Mangione could be seen dressing his best, as he was escorted into a courtroom for the hearing in a maroon sweater layered over a button-up shirt and gray slacks. The University of Pennsylvania alum appeared to still be wearing his orange prison shoes and was chained around his waist and wrists.

Source: MEGA Luigi Mangione was seen smiling in court while pleading not guilty to a string of murder charges.

At one point, Mangione — who was accompanied by his lawyers Karen Friedman Agnifilo and Marc Agnifilo — even flashed a wide smile while filling out some sort of paperwork with the help of a hovering cop. If convicted, the infamous suspect could face life in prison without parole. There is even possibility of the death penalty if he is found guilty of the federal charges made against him on Thursday, December 19.

Source: MEGA The accused killer sported a sophisticated outfit for his court appearance on Monday, December 23.

"Today, the Justice Department has brought federal murder charges against Luigi Mangione," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland confirmed in a statement on Thursday. "As alleged, Mangione planned his attack for months and stalked his victim for days before murdering him — methodically planning when, where, and how to carry out his crime. I am grateful to our state and local law enforcement partners for their tireless efforts to locate and apprehend the defendant and to ensure that he answers for his alleged crime." Assistant Director James E. Dennehy of the FBI New York Field Office added in the press release: "Luigi Mangione allegedly conducted the carefully premeditated and targeted execution of Brian Thompson to incite national debates. This alleged plot demonstrates a cavalier attitude towards humanity — deeming murder an appropriate recourse to satiate personal grievances. Through continued close partnership with the NYPD, the FBI maintains our steadfast commitment to fervently pursue any individual who promotes a personal agenda through violence."

Mangione also pleaded guilty to the federal charges. The Manhattan district attorney's office and federal prosecutors are working together in the case against Mangione. His state trial was said to be taking precedence over the federal trial and will be scheduled and completed first.

Mangione is currently being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., where disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has been locked up at since September on racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.