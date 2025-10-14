Lukas Gage's Memoir 'I Wrote This For Attention': Biggest Bombshells

Article continues below advertisement

Lukas Gage Was Bullied for Singing Like a 'Little B----'

Source: MEGA Lukas Gage is also a fan of Kelly Clarkson.

Lukas Gage dropped bombshell after bombshell in his memoir, I Wrote This for Attention. In the powerful tell-all, out on October 14, the 30-year-old Euphoria actor recalled how he found refuge in Britney Spears' music while facing his "chaotic" world. One day, he listened to the Princess of Pop's hit song "Lucky" and sang it at the top of his lungs, even though his older brother's friends bullied him for "singing like a little b----." After the incident, Gage continued to sing songs by female artists. "I had this little karaoke machine and I would sing 4 Non Blondes' 'What's Going On' and I remember kids in my neighborhood being like, 'You have to stop singing the girl songs,' and 'You have to sing Sum 41 or Blink 182,' and I was like, 'No, I'll never!'" he penned.

Article continues below advertisement

Lukas Gage Was Sent to a Troubled Teen Wilderness Program

Source: MEGA Lukas Gage was 13 when the incident happened.

In I Wrote This for Attention, Gage opened up about being taken to a troubled teen wilderness program by two men in a white van while he was staying at his father's house for Father's Day. "A lot of these places, they don't build you up, they just take you down and tear you down," he shared, noting he lied a lot and had outbursts when he was younger. When he attempted to flee the program, the American Vandal star was dropped off miles away — alone. "It really messed with my idea of trust and safety," Gage noted, per a news outlet. "As a kid, you look at your parents to keep you safe, to protect you, and to have that foundation just be fractured by a place like that and not believe what was going to happen to you really put me into a place where I didn't trust anybody."

Article continues below advertisement

A Counselor Molested Lukas Gage

Source: MEGA Lukas Gage attended the summer camp when he was 11.

Gage was only 11 when a counselor molested him while he was at a summer camp in Lake Arrowhead. In the book, he recalled going into the woods with his crush, Nina, to make out with her. Moments later, an Australian camp counselor entered the tent and directed them to be physical with each other. According to Gage, the counselor — who was reportedly in his 20s at the time —e--------- on his sleeping bag.

Article continues below advertisement

His Brother's Heroin Addiction Was the 'Root' of His Struggles

Source: MEGA Lukas Gage wrote about addiction in his memoir.

Instead of his own addiction, Gage suggested his brother Cory's addiction was the "root" of his issues. "That was really the thing that was weighing me down," he added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lukas Gage Recalled Meeting Jennifer Coolidge for the First Time

Source: MEGA Lukas Gage and Jennifer Coolidge worked together on 'The White Lotus.'

While working on the hit HBO show The White Lotus, Gage reminisced about being drawn to Jennifer Coolidge's warmth and kindness after running into her on his way to breakfast. "She's everything you want her to be and more. The kindest, most generous caregiver," he said. He confessed he loved seeing Coolidge "get her moment and get her crown" after spending decades in the industry.

Article continues below advertisement

How Lukas Gage Stopped the Queerbaiting Allegations

Source: MEGA Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton were married for nearly seven months.

The You actor faced queerbaiting allegations after appearing in several TV shows. He responded to a troll in 2022, telling them they "don't know [his] alphabet." He married Chris Appleton a year later, believing it would stop people from bringing up the topic. "With my very public relationship, I think I was rebelling in a way, because I felt scrutinized by people that I was either hiding this big secret or that I was taking roles from people that deserved it, that were q----," said Gage. He added, "It was an act of defiance to be so, so loud about it — almost to the point of sharing ad nauseam about this relationship and life I was living in. I went from being very quiet and secretive to being loud and oversharing because I was so affected by these trolls online."

Article continues below advertisement

Lukas Gage Experienced Hyper-Manic Episodes During His Wedding to Chris Appleton

Source: MEGA Chris Appleton filed for divorce from Lukas Gage in November 2023.

After watching his nuptials on The Kardashians, Gage realized he had a hyper-manic episode during his wedding to Appleton. "I was acting off of every impulse," he noted. Gage, who has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, continued, "There was no reasoning, and there was no awareness to take my time. It felt very good to be in love, and it felt very good to be in this situation, but there was no rationale to anything." Still, he insisted his actions were a combination of being "an impulsive love addict" and being on a "wrong cocktail of medication."

Article continues below advertisement

An Ex Made Lukas Gage Believe His Private Part Had an Infection

Source: MEGA Lukas Gage stayed at a Malibu beach house after working on 'You.'