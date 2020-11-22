Lukas Gage slammed the casting director who insulted his apartment during a Zoom audition after having failed to place the actor on mute.

In the clip posted to his Instagram, the 25-year-old can be seen adjusting his camera and preparing for his scene when the voice of a British director is heard in the background, mocking the size of Gage’s apartment while under the impression he’d been placed on mute.

The director gushed: “These poor people live in these tiny apartments. I’m looking at his background and he’s got his TV…”

In response, the Euphoria star gave a nervous laugh before chiming in, saying: “Ooh, yeah, mute it. I know it’s a s***ty apartment, that’s why, give me this job so I can get a better one.”

After realizing Gage hadn’t been muted from the Zoom call, the director wasted no time issuing an apology for the embarrassing mishap.

“Oh my god, I am so, so sorry Lukas,” with the actor insisting: “No, it’s totally … listen, I’m living in a 4×4 box, just give me the job and we’ll be fine.”

Gage went on to caption the video: “psa: if youre a s*** talking director make sure to mute ur mic on zoom meetings,” and it appears the moment struck a nerve with his actor friends.

The clip has since gone viral, but what else is there to know about the California native?