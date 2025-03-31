Jennifer Coolidge Reveals How Playing a 'Complete Weirdo' on 'White Lotus' Revamped Her Love Life
The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge opened up about the unexpected perks of her on-screen identity and how it has transformed her love life in real time!
“Even though I play a complete weirdo in [The] White Lotus, cute guys come up to me,” the 63-year-old actress shared in an eye-opening interview with the Sunday Times.
Since debuting as the whimsically tragic Tanya McQuoid in Season 1, Coolidge has not only stolen fans' hearts but has also witnessed a surge of attention that’s left her astounded.
Although her storyline took a tragic turn with her character's death in Season 2, the phenomenon surrounding her role has cemented her place as a fan-favorite.
"I received even more 'benefits' from my role on The White Lotus than I did when I starred as Stifler’s mom in the 1999 comedy American Pie," Coolidge said, recalling her run as one of the most iconic MILFs in cinema history.
She added: "This is far better than American Pie because people were really sad about Tanya falling off a boat. These men like you better because they feel that you went through something. That show really upped my game!"
Coolidge recounted a hilarious encounter in New Orleans that perfectly illustrates her newfound allure.
“He had a T-shirt on that his belly came out of, plus red cowboy boots. He was 4 feet 11 inches and he said, ‘Would you like to go out?’” she reminisced with a chuckle.
She added: "And, well, there was nothing wrong with him, but you have this idea that Brad Pitt or whoever will sweep you off your feet. [The show] changed that for me. It’s not just that little guy anymore."
Coolidge has never been one to shy away from sharing her personal experiences, especially when it comes to her pioneering role in American Pie, which immortalized her "MILF" status.
In a bold August 2022 Variety interview, she revealed, "I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie. There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with."
Echoing the influence of her iconic on-screen persona, the Shotgun Wedding star declared, "Maybe I got this special attention because people saw me as Stifler’s Mom or the Legally Blonde woman. So if they see something else… People that I could never get in the door — all of a sudden, they’re asking me to be part of their things."