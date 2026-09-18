Luke Bryan Admits He's 'Frustrated' by Criticism of His Recent Songs as He Releases 9th Album
Sept. 18 2026, Updated 5:57 a.m. ET
Luke Bryan is opening up about the unexpected criticism surrounding his new music as he releases his ninth studio album, Signs.
The “Country Girl Shake It for Me” singer admitted he has been “frustrated” by online claims that some of his recent songs were created using artificial intelligence rather than written by him and his songwriting collaborators.
Luke Bryan Pushed Back on Claims That AI Was Used to Create His New Songs
The chatter began after Bryan released “Fish Hunt Golf Drink” earlier this year.
The upbeat track became the subject of memes and social media commentary, with some people suggesting its lyrics sounded like something generated by AI.
Similar conversations followed after he previewed another new song, “Down Goes the Whiskey.”
Speaking to The Tennessean ahead of Signs’ September 18 release, the 50-year-old said he “never would have imagined” his music would become part of an online AI debate.
“You know, I never would have imagined that there would be some underground online viral thing that people would … jump on, (saying) that it was AI,” he said, adding, “I mean, when I’m thinking about AI in music, my brain is so far from using it to write.”
The country star said he was particularly disappointed that the AI claims became the focus instead of the work that went into creating the songs.
“When I saw a lot of people saying that I AI’d something, at that point, I’m just frustrated that that is the narrative when, in the room, we write a song,” Bryan explained.
“We write the song, we high-five, and we’re fired up about it," he said.
He added, “I go record the song and … in my opinion, this song’s fun. This song is what I try to achieve quite frequently.”
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Bryan also made it clear that his frustration extends to the writers who helped bring the songs to life.
“It’s the world we live in, but I just never want people that write the songs that I record — they don’t necessarily deserve negativity,” he said.
Bryan Embraces His Authentic Country Roots With 'Crooked Rows of Corn'
Despite the online noise, Bryan remains excited about Signs, which features 12 new tracks.
“I've even told someone ‘Crooked Rows of Corn’ is like if ‘Good Directions’ and [Jason Aldean's] ‘Big Green Tractor’ had a baby,” the country crooner said.
“It feels like me. It feels like authentic, and it feels authentic to country fans that have followed me through the years," he added.
“I want people [at Bridgestone] to go, ‘Man, he was so free and he was goofy when he wanted to be … but when it got serious, he really delivered great vocals. I want people to go, ‘You know what? I really understand why he won entertainer of the year five times,’” he concluded.