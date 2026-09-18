Luke Bryan Admits He's 'Frustrated' by Criticism of His Recent Songs as He Releases 9th Album

Article continues below advertisement

Luke Bryan is opening up about the unexpected criticism surrounding his new music as he releases his ninth studio album, Signs. The “Country Girl Shake It for Me” singer admitted he has been “frustrated” by online claims that some of his recent songs were created using artificial intelligence rather than written by him and his songwriting collaborators.

Article continues below advertisement

Luke Bryan Pushed Back on Claims That AI Was Used to Create His New Songs

Source: MEGA Luke Bryan defended the songwriting behind his new album 'Signs.'

The chatter began after Bryan released “Fish Hunt Golf Drink” earlier this year. The upbeat track became the subject of memes and social media commentary, with some people suggesting its lyrics sounded like something generated by AI. Similar conversations followed after he previewed another new song, “Down Goes the Whiskey.” Speaking to The Tennessean ahead of Signs’ September 18 release, the 50-year-old said he “never would have imagined” his music would become part of an online AI debate. “You know, I never would have imagined that there would be some underground online viral thing that people would … jump on, (saying) that it was AI,” he said, adding, “I mean, when I’m thinking about AI in music, my brain is so far from using it to write.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Luke Bryan admitted he’s 'frustrated' by AI claims about his new songs.

The country star said he was particularly disappointed that the AI claims became the focus instead of the work that went into creating the songs. “When I saw a lot of people saying that I AI’d something, at that point, I’m just frustrated that that is the narrative when, in the room, we write a song,” Bryan explained. “We write the song, we high-five, and we’re fired up about it," he said. He added, “I go record the song and … in my opinion, this song’s fun. This song is what I try to achieve quite frequently.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Luke Bryan’s new album 'Signs' featured 12 tracks.

Bryan also made it clear that his frustration extends to the writers who helped bring the songs to life. “It’s the world we live in, but I just never want people that write the songs that I record — they don’t necessarily deserve negativity,” he said.

Bryan Embraces His Authentic Country Roots With 'Crooked Rows of Corn'

Source: MEGA Luke Bryan shared he wants fans to remember about his live shows.