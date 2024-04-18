Luke Bryan Reveals Why His Eyes Sometimes Look Red, Clarifies He's Not 'Smoking Pot'
Luke Bryan will continue pursuing his passion for fishing even if it kills him!
In a new interview, the star noted that despite his love for the activity, he's actually allergic to several sea critters.
"Just so we know, if I do interviews and I look like I’ve been smoking pot, that’s not true," he explained. "I’ve been catching bass."
"If I touch a bass, my eyes will get red, my hands will swell if I have to take the hook out. I’ll get in front of it. I’m like, 'I know I’m going to fish today,' so I’ll take an Allegra in the morning," he explained.
The American Idol judge, 47, admitted he "spent years not knowing" about his allergy, which he and his family originally thought was to trees.
"My dad would take me on these fishing trips, and I would be in the back of the boat wheezing, maybe in need of an EpiPen," he recalled, adding his father would tell him to just suck it up.
"It's really sunfish, like a brim, a shell cracker. Any of those things, they wipe me out pretty good,'" the country superstar shared.
Elsewhere in his interview, the singer discussed Katy Perry's February announcement that this will be her last season on American Idol.
"I thought she might be [leaving]," Bryan confessed. "She’s been a rockstar on the show and to have developed a friendship… we’ve had a great time together."
"When I took the Idol gig, I knew that she had already signed up to do it and I didn’t know her," the star continued of joining in 2018. "Seven years later, to have spent so much time with her has been pretty awesome. She’s a trip."
Perry, who also costars on the show with Lionel Richie, recently revealed who she would pick to be her replacement.
"I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," the "Firework" vocalist told E! News after he appeared on the April 8 episode of the singing competition. "I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."
"So I love him," the mom-of-one, 39, declared. "And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!"
Audacy spoke with Bryan.