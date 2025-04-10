Luke Bryan Says He Teaches His 2 Sons 'Manners, Politeness, Humility and Hard Work': 'It Feels Good' to Give Back

While at the Raising Cane's in Franklin, the American Idol judge served fans from the counter and drive-thru while chatting with Todd about how much the foundation means to him.

"This is really a family entity for us," Luke explained. "As a family, we make a lot of time to dedicate time to this. A few years ago, I met Todd, and he's been so generous to us and The Brett Boyer Foundation. When you look at the blessings in country music that I've been given, we always try to do what we can to give back and make time for each other. We miss out on some sleep, but at the end of the day, it feels good to do the right stuff."