Katy Perry & Fellow 'American Idol' Judges Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan Spotted Filming In New Orleans

When The Saints (of pop) Come Marching In!

Katy Perry and her fellow American Idol judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, took the Big Easy by storm this week, celebrating the long-running reality series’ New Orleans auditions by getting into the (early) Mardi Gras spirit.

On Monday, October 10, the beloved judging trio was spotted out and about in the southern city, tossing strands of green beads from a balcony while filming the competition’s landmark 21st season.