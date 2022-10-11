Katy Perry & Fellow 'American Idol' Judges Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan Spotted Filming In New Orleans
When The Saints (of pop) Come Marching In!
Katy Perry and her fellow American Idol judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, took the Big Easy by storm this week, celebrating the long-running reality series’ New Orleans auditions by getting into the (early) Mardi Gras spirit.
On Monday, October 10, the beloved judging trio was spotted out and about in the southern city, tossing strands of green beads from a balcony while filming the competition’s landmark 21st season.
During her day out, Perry stuck to her signature high-glam style, sporting a form-fitting black halter dress with light blue beaded details. The “I Kissed A Girl” songstress completed the look with a pair of square black sunglasses, blue knee-high go-go boots and a pair of blue earrings, her long dark tresses swept back into a chic messy bun.
Meanwhile, Perry’s costars kept it cool and casual while cameras rolled. As Richie layered an orange jacket over a monochrome base of a black T-shirt and matching jeans, Bryan sported a dark blue long-sleeved button-up shirt with a pair of black pants.
Perry’s recent American Idol outing comes just weeks after the “One That Got Away” singer got candid about finding “balance” in her booming career, detailing the differences between her onstage persona and actual personality during her Play residency at Resorts World Las Vegas.
“I think obviously there’s an onstage persona,” Perry told Drew Barrymore. last month. “I save a lot of that energy for being onstage and I dial it up.”
Describing her current residency as “bringing the most joy” —“I really love this show that I put on,” the pop star spilled — Perry explained that her next career moves will likely require less extroversion.
“I’ll probably go and make another record soon and write it and tour the world after this, which will be so great, but I’m pretty even offstage,” she said. “I am more like business woman – I don’t talk a lot offstage.”