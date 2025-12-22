PHOTOS Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Twin in Festive Holiday Sweaters on Disneyland Day Out With Rarely Seen Son: Photos Source: MEGA Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song served major couple goals in new photos, twinning in festive holiday sweaters while enjoying a fun day at Disneyland. OK! Staff Dec. 22 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song twinned in festive holiday sweaters while enjoying a magical day at Disneyland. The Home Alone actor, 45, and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, 37, sported matching red cardigans adorned with a Christmas tree design, pairing the festive looks with blue jeans and white T-shirts.

Source: MEGA Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song were all smiles on their Disney day with family.

Song completed her outfit with an adorable black-and-white polka-dot beanie styled like Minnie Mouse ears, while Culkin topped his look with a blue baseball cap that read, “Papa.” He also rocked two adorable bird plushies perched sweetly on each of his shoulders.

Source: MEGA The family made sure to hit Disneyland's iconic rides.

The stars, who were joined by one of their sons, tackled various iconic rides in the park, such as It’s a Small World and Dumbo the Flying Elephant. Culkin and Song are known to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. The couple first crossed paths in 2014, meeting through a mutual friend after Song worked on Seth Rogen’s comedy Dads. The Disney alum has publicly confessed that her future husband initially didn’t make a great first impression.

Source: MEGA Macaulay Culkin took time to ride the attractions with his son at Disneyland.

“He was trying to be funny about our show being canceled and I was not having it,” Song recounted in a January interview. The dad -f-two chimed in, “She was thoroughly unimpressed by me is what I will say.”

Source: MEGA Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin became first time parents in 2021.

Song and Culkin became first-time parents in April 2021 with the arrival of their son Dakota. They added to their family again in December 2022, secretly welcoming their second son, Carson. Culkin made an honest confession about fatherhood earlier this month, revealing how he’s approached it differently compared to what he experienced in his own childhood. "There's a word that I use in my household, because it's something that I didn't really hear enough of when I was a kid. And that's 'proud,’” he explained during an appearance on "Mythical Kitchen" on December 19.

Source: MEGA Macaulay Culkin made an honest confession about fatherhood earlier this month.