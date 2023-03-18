Fans Go Wild After Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Secretly Welcome Second Baby: 'We Love That For Them!'
New baby alert! Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin had their second child privately in 2022.
The couple welcomed their second son, Carson, before Christmas. The pair also have two-year-old son Dakota who was born in April 2021.
After Dakota’s birth, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress and the Home Alone star said they were “overjoyed” to be new parents. Now, following the news of their second bundle of joy, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.
“Guess neither of them will ever be home alone,” one fan punned, while another similarly added, “Congrats, but remember not to leave the kid home alone.”
One supporter also referenced Culkin’s struggle with drug abuse, saying, “Everyone trashed Macaulay Culkin but I’d say he won in the end. The man got with Brenda Song, overcame an addiction, and has two kids now.”
“Wait since when did London Tipton and Kevin from Home Alone get married and are parents?!” another user wrote referring to the actor and actress’ most famous roles, while others declared, “I love how lowkey they are congrats to them!” and “Just living their happy life, quietly. I like it.”
Song and Culkin began dating in 2017 and got engaged in January 2022. The pair have been close-lipped about their romance since it started, but in 2018 the Wendy Wu Homecoming Warrior star commented on their relationship.
“It’s great!” Song revealed. “I don’t like to talk about my personal life, but everything’s wonderful and I’m happy.”
The same year, Culkin went on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast and dished about their connection.
“I’m gonna make some babies,” he quipped. “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing."
In August 2020, the mom-of-two shared a loving message to her fiancé in celebration of his birthday.
“I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you,” she captioned the Instagram post. “But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am [the] luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”