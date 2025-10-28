Machine Gun Kelly Blames the 'Evil Eye' for Ruining His 'Toxic' Relationship With Megan Fox

Article continues below advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly pinpointed why things took a turn for the worse with ex Megan Fox. During the Sunday, October 26, episode of the "Dumb Blonde Podcast," the rocker, 35, broke down how his relationship with the actress became "toxic."

Source: Dumb Blonde Podcast/YouTube Machine Gun Kelly appeared on the 'Dumb Blonde Podcast.'

Kelly recounted the moment he fell in love with Fox and knew he wanted to be with her. "That woman struck a bullseye," he said. "And when I felt that sense light up, everything else went away, and I learned what it was to accept living. That was — it gave purpose to everything I was confused at why I was here. I’m forever grateful to God and indebted to the destiny lines that wove me and her together, because that was something where when I saw her eyes for the first time, it was like I had a telescope to every secret in the universe. And I think what followed that really proved what moving with love does."

Source: Dumb Blonde Podcast/YouTube Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broke up in late 2024.

The musician called the Transformers alum his "twin flame," someone who held up a mirror that reflected "all the things that you have run away from your whole life." "It’s not like this grand waltz of love and gentility. It’s really, really, really dark at first, and it’s toxic," he described. "You’re seeing all of the things that you’ve run away from this whole time, and all the things that those have numbed, and the music and the successes have numbed. And you’re forced to either look away and lose, or face and embrace, and that is the endless waltz that we are constantly in with each other."

Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Back Together?

Source: MEGA Megan Fox gave birth to Machine Gun Kelly's baby in March.

The former fiancés separated in November 2024 after approximately three years together. They share daughter Saga Blade, who was born on March 27. Although some have speculated that the stars are back together, they are choosing to keep the status of their relationship out of the spotlight. "I think the reason that she and I have stepped away from publicizing anything in our relationship, down to photos of us having fun together, or things like that, is because we’re both really intuitive people, and so we feel the millions of hate that comes at you," the "Emo Girl" artist explained.

Source: MEGA Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have a daughter.