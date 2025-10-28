or
Megan Fox Reveals She's Feeling 'Off Track' After Giving Birth to Daughter Saga Blade: 'I Haven’t Slept in 7 Months'

Source: MEGA

Megan Fox admitted she's experiencing postpartum symptoms that affect her behavior.

Oct. 28 2025, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Megan Fox is not feeling like herself.

As she made her first public appearance since giving birth to daughter Saga Blade, the actress revealed she has been struggling postpartum.

Megan, 39, took part in a Q&A for her film Jennifer's Body at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, October 25.

Source: @the_filmoholic/TikTok

Megan Fox opened up about her postpartum journey.

"First of all, I just want to say I just had a baby, and I have a lot of brain fog," she confessed during the panel. "I haven't slept in seven months. So if I repeat myself, I'm sorry. Just interrupt me and tell me I'm off track."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Welcome First Child Together

Source: @machinegunkelly/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox share a daughter.

The movie star welcomed her daughter with ex Machine Gun Kelly on March 27. The rapper announced the news on Instagram with a sweet black-and-white video of the baby's tiny hand wrapped around his finger.

"She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️. 3/27/25," he wrote.

Fans initially thought the child's name was "celestial seed," prompting the "Emo Girl" artist, 35, to clarify, "Wait guys. Her name isn’t Celestial Seed. Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready."

Megan Fox

Megan Fox's Accidental Pregnancy

Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox co-parent their child.

In a Wednesday, May 21, Instagram Story, the 39-year-old unexpectedly admitted that the infant was an accident.

"38 years old. Six weeks pregnant (unplanned but happy surprise)," she captioned a video of herself from her show Overcompensating. "Please stop listening to the patriarchy light beings. We do not have any expiration date. Don’t let them rob you of your power. Anyway…watch @overcompensating."

Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Back Together?

Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox split at the end of 2024.

The former fiancés split in November 2024 after approximately three years together. However, rumors of a reconciliation are swirling.

"They’re together often, but he’s going on tour soon," a source recently disclosed to a news outlet. "He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official."

The insider added, "Megan's very happy with how he's stepped up for both her and the baby. While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family. They're putting the baby first, and it's brought them closer in many ways. Things are great now. He's amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him."

Megan also shares three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 13, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 9. MGK shares daughter Casie Colson Baker with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

