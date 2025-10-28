Megan Fox Reveals She's Feeling 'Off Track' After Giving Birth to Daughter Saga Blade: 'I Haven’t Slept in 7 Months'

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox is not feeling like herself. As she made her first public appearance since giving birth to daughter Saga Blade, the actress revealed she has been struggling postpartum. Megan, 39, took part in a Q&A for her film Jennifer's Body at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, October 25.

Article continues below advertisement

"First of all, I just want to say I just had a baby, and I have a lot of brain fog," she confessed during the panel. "I haven't slept in seven months. So if I repeat myself, I'm sorry. Just interrupt me and tell me I'm off track."

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Welcome First Child Together

The movie star welcomed her daughter with ex Machine Gun Kelly on March 27. The rapper announced the news on Instagram with a sweet black-and-white video of the baby's tiny hand wrapped around his finger. "She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️. 3/27/25," he wrote. Fans initially thought the child's name was "celestial seed," prompting the "Emo Girl" artist, 35, to clarify, "Wait guys. Her name isn’t Celestial Seed. Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox's Accidental Pregnancy

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox co-parent their child.

In a Wednesday, May 21, Instagram Story, the 39-year-old unexpectedly admitted that the infant was an accident. "38 years old. Six weeks pregnant (unplanned but happy surprise)," she captioned a video of herself from her show Overcompensating. "Please stop listening to the patriarchy light beings. We do not have any expiration date. Don’t let them rob you of your power. Anyway…watch @overcompensating."

Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Back Together?

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox split at the end of 2024.