Machine Gun Kelly Chimes In On Fiancée Megan Fox's 'Seeking A Girlfriend' Instagram Post

Machine Gun Kelly Responds To Megan Fox's 'Seeking A Girlfriend' Post
By:

Dec. 31 2022, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Machine Gun Kelly responded to his fiancée Megan Fox’s recent social media post in which she indicated she is “seeking a girlfriend,” OK! has learned.

Fox, 36, took to Instagram on Friday to reveal she is accepting “applications” for a girlfriend – and it didn’t take long for Kelly, 32, to respond with a quip of his own.

"Currently seeking a girlfriend,” the Jennifer’s Body and Transformers actress wrote. “Please submit applications in the DMs.”

"I don't think you have the filing capacity for this request,” Fox’s Grammy Award-nominated rapper fiancé responded shortly after.

But MGK was not the only one to respond to Fox’s “seeking a girlfriend” post, because a series of excited Insta users also responded to the actress’ Insta message.

“We can also skip straight to marriage if that’s okay with you,” wrote one Insta user and Fox fan.

“PICK ME CHOOSE ME,” wrote another.

“Not to be a pick me girl but please for the love of god pick me,” one more excited fan wrote, while another joked: “MEGAN YOU CANT GIVE US HOPE LIKE THIS.”

The Big Gold Back actress has not been shy about her sexual fluidity, having confirmed her bisexual identity to Esquire as far back as June 2009.

"I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society," she told the magazine at the time. "I have no question in my mind about being bisexual."

"Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades," Fox captioned a selfie during Pride Month in 2021, confirming she still identifies as bisexual.

As OK! previously reported, Fox and MGK became engaged in January 2022 after having met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020.

Fox was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2021, and the former couple share three children together: sons Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Journey River, 6.

Kelly and his ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon, share one child together: daughter Casie Colson, 13.

