Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Make Rare Outing With Her Sons For Last Minute Christmas Shopping
Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly are putting the finishing touches on their Christmas shopping.
On Wednesday, December 21, the actress and the rocker stepped out in Los Angeles with her sons Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, in a rare joint outing almost a year after the duo got engaged.
Fox looked trendy in an oversized black puffer coat paired with a fur bucket hat and black leggings. Kelly rocked a black and white checkered jacket along with a strange shorts and sweatpants combo while spending time with his future step kids.
MACHINE GUN KELLY SNORTS 'COCAINE' OFF MEGAN FOX'S CHEST WHILE DRESSING UP AS TOMMY LEE & PAMELA ANDERSON FOR HALLOWEEN
The family day comes after the Jennifer's Body star's former spouse, who recently welcomed 5-month-old son Zane with girlfriend Sharna Burgess, revealed he wants his ex-wife to have a child with the chart topping musician, for the sake of their kiddos. The "Forget You" singer already has has 12-year-old daughter named Casie with an ex.
“I think that’d be amazing,” Green said in a recent interview about a potential Fox/Kelly offspring. “The reality is that it’s difficult for them leaving and going over to her house because they miss [Zane] so much."
“So to be able to go over to her house and have the same experience, there’s something cool there,” he continued, adding that the Transformers alum thought his new baby boy "was the cutest thing."
Despite Green wanting the brunette beauty to have more children, the announcement may never be made public as Fox is extremely private when it comes to her sons, which was made evident after the Desperate Housewives actor shared a snap of their son Journey to Instagram in 2020.
“Why does Journey have to be in this picture?” Fox commented under the post. “It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I know you love your kids, but I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year.”
Fox and the Beverly Hills 90210 star were married from 2010 until they officially called it quits in 2020. The following year, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress linked up with the "Bad Things" rapper. The power couple announced their engagement in January.
