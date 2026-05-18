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Machine Gun Kelly Subtly Shouts Out Ex Megan Fox as He Sings 'Twin Flame' on Her 40th Birthday After Rocky Romance

Photo of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly performed 'Twin Flame,' a song he wrote about ex Megan Fox, on her 40th birthday in concert on Saturday, May 16.

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May 18 2026, Updated 6:34 p.m. ET

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Machine Gun Kelly was thinking of ex Megan Fox on her 40th birthday Saturday, May 17, when he performed "Twin Flame" at Toyota Pavilion in Concord, Calif., as part of his "Lost Americana" summer tour amid relationship drama.

During the clip posted by a fan on Instagram, the towering rocker, 36, pensively sat onstage and sang, "It's been six days since the last time I saw your face and you asked my sign. I told you mine, I questioned why, and you said, 'Everything's aligned.'"

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Photo of Machine Gun Kelly
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly kicked off his 'Lost Americana' summer tour this weekend.

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Machine Gun Kelly Honored Ex Megan Fox on Her 40th Birthday

Source: Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly performed 'Twin Flame,' the ode to his relationship with Megan Fox.

He continued, "On the first day, you told me I was your twin flame from a past life. And tonight, the moon is full, so take me anywhere outside. I cannot kiss you yet. You're magic so I'll just stare at you instead. I get insecure and panic 'cause I know you're too pure for this. You're too good for me. I'm too bad to keep. I'm too sad, lonely. I want you only."

He then launched into "Let You Go" and "Free Fallin'."

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Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's Relationship Timeline

Photo of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox dated from 2020-2024.

The first part of "Twin Flame" was written as a birthday gift to Fox, who is the mother of their 1-year-old daughter, Saga, and the second part of it details the child the couple lost to a miscarriage.

The couple dated from 2020-2024. They were engaged in 2022, and split after she announced her pregnancy with their daughter Saga in 2024.

The song was released in 2022 off his album Mainstream Sellout.

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Machine Gun Kelly Fans Call Performance 'Heartbreaking'

Fan reaction was strong.

One posted, "This mashup is heartbreaking…twin flame into 'Let You Go'…💔😢."

Another wrote, "He’s so romantic I love him."

A third fan had no words, simply posting, "😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

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Megan Fox Also Turned Her Miscarriage Into Art

Photo of Megan Fox
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox suffered a miscarriage during their relationship.

While MGK wrote a song about the devastating experience, Fox put the tragedy into her art in her 2023 poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

MGK is also dad to Casie, 16, with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, while Fox is also mom to sons Noah, 13, Bodhi, 12, and Journey, 9, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's Relationship Drama

Photo of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly fought back in concert after Megan Fox blocked him on Instagram.

The sweet gesture of performing the song on her birthday comes after the on-off couple traded barbs online.

During his Wednesday, April 8, concert, in Perth, Australia, MGK sang his and The Kid Laroi's duet "F--- YOU, GOODBYE," a song that wasn't a staple on his setlist.

"I’m definitely not the one to give relationship advice, but if I was to give any, I’d say if you gotta call up your ex, probably tell 'em this..." the musician announced before the lyrics, "F--- you, goodbye/ You hurt me for the last time," played over the speakers.

The dig came shortly after Fox appeared to block MGK on Instagram when he made a few flirty comments on her racy photos.

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