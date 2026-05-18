Machine Gun Kelly Subtly Shouts Out Ex Megan Fox as He Sings 'Twin Flame' on Her 40th Birthday After Rocky Romance
May 18 2026, Updated 6:34 p.m. ET
Machine Gun Kelly was thinking of ex Megan Fox on her 40th birthday Saturday, May 17, when he performed "Twin Flame" at Toyota Pavilion in Concord, Calif., as part of his "Lost Americana" summer tour amid relationship drama.
During the clip posted by a fan on Instagram, the towering rocker, 36, pensively sat onstage and sang, "It's been six days since the last time I saw your face and you asked my sign. I told you mine, I questioned why, and you said, 'Everything's aligned.'"
Machine Gun Kelly Honored Ex Megan Fox on Her 40th Birthday
He continued, "On the first day, you told me I was your twin flame from a past life. And tonight, the moon is full, so take me anywhere outside. I cannot kiss you yet. You're magic so I'll just stare at you instead. I get insecure and panic 'cause I know you're too pure for this. You're too good for me. I'm too bad to keep. I'm too sad, lonely. I want you only."
He then launched into "Let You Go" and "Free Fallin'."
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's Relationship Timeline
The first part of "Twin Flame" was written as a birthday gift to Fox, who is the mother of their 1-year-old daughter, Saga, and the second part of it details the child the couple lost to a miscarriage.
The couple dated from 2020-2024. They were engaged in 2022, and split after she announced her pregnancy with their daughter Saga in 2024.
The song was released in 2022 off his album Mainstream Sellout.
- Machine Gun Kelly Takes Brutal Jab at His Exes During Australia Concert as Drama With Baby Mama Megan Fox Ramps Up: Watch
- Is Megan Fox Pregnant? Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates BBMAs Performance To Her & Their 'Unborn Child'
- Machine Gun Kelly Blames the 'Evil Eye' for Ruining His 'Toxic' Relationship With Megan Fox
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Machine Gun Kelly Fans Call Performance 'Heartbreaking'
Fan reaction was strong.
One posted, "This mashup is heartbreaking…twin flame into 'Let You Go'…💔😢."
Another wrote, "He’s so romantic I love him."
A third fan had no words, simply posting, "😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."
Megan Fox Also Turned Her Miscarriage Into Art
While MGK wrote a song about the devastating experience, Fox put the tragedy into her art in her 2023 poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.
MGK is also dad to Casie, 16, with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, while Fox is also mom to sons Noah, 13, Bodhi, 12, and Journey, 9, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's Relationship Drama
The sweet gesture of performing the song on her birthday comes after the on-off couple traded barbs online.
During his Wednesday, April 8, concert, in Perth, Australia, MGK sang his and The Kid Laroi's duet "F--- YOU, GOODBYE," a song that wasn't a staple on his setlist.
"I’m definitely not the one to give relationship advice, but if I was to give any, I’d say if you gotta call up your ex, probably tell 'em this..." the musician announced before the lyrics, "F--- you, goodbye/ You hurt me for the last time," played over the speakers.
The dig came shortly after Fox appeared to block MGK on Instagram when he made a few flirty comments on her racy photos.