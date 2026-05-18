Machine Gun Kelly Subtly Shouts Out Ex Megan Fox as He Sings 'Twin Flame' on Her 40th Birthday After Rocky Romance

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Machine Gun Kelly was thinking of ex Megan Fox on her 40th birthday Saturday, May 17, when he performed "Twin Flame" at Toyota Pavilion in Concord, Calif., as part of his "Lost Americana" summer tour amid relationship drama. During the clip posted by a fan on Instagram, the towering rocker, 36, pensively sat onstage and sang, "It's been six days since the last time I saw your face and you asked my sign. I told you mine, I questioned why, and you said, 'Everything's aligned.'"

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Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly kicked off his 'Lost Americana' summer tour this weekend.

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Machine Gun Kelly Honored Ex Megan Fox on Her 40th Birthday

He continued, "On the first day, you told me I was your twin flame from a past life. And tonight, the moon is full, so take me anywhere outside. I cannot kiss you yet. You're magic so I'll just stare at you instead. I get insecure and panic 'cause I know you're too pure for this. You're too good for me. I'm too bad to keep. I'm too sad, lonely. I want you only." He then launched into "Let You Go" and "Free Fallin'."

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Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's Relationship Timeline

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox dated from 2020-2024.

The first part of "Twin Flame" was written as a birthday gift to Fox, who is the mother of their 1-year-old daughter, Saga, and the second part of it details the child the couple lost to a miscarriage. The couple dated from 2020-2024. They were engaged in 2022, and split after she announced her pregnancy with their daughter Saga in 2024. The song was released in 2022 off his album Mainstream Sellout.

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Machine Gun Kelly Fans Call Performance 'Heartbreaking'

Fan reaction was strong. One posted, "This mashup is heartbreaking…twin flame into 'Let You Go'…💔😢." Another wrote, "He’s so romantic I love him." A third fan had no words, simply posting, "😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

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Megan Fox Also Turned Her Miscarriage Into Art

Source: MEGA Megan Fox suffered a miscarriage during their relationship.

While MGK wrote a song about the devastating experience, Fox put the tragedy into her art in her 2023 poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. MGK is also dad to Casie, 16, with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, while Fox is also mom to sons Noah, 13, Bodhi, 12, and Journey, 9, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's Relationship Drama

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly fought back in concert after Megan Fox blocked him on Instagram.