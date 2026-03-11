Machine Gun Kelly Leaves Another Flirty Comment on Baby Mama Megan Fox's Racy Photos as Fans Wonder If They're Back Together
March 11 2026, Updated 2:31 p.m. ET
Though the status of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's rollercoaster romance is still unclear, the singer isn't afraid to publicly express his adoration for the mother of his youngest child.
On Tuesday, March 10, the Transformers star shared another set of s--- snaps to Instagram, captioning them, "love was the most savage monster of all."
In the pictures, Fox, 39, was on all fours as she seductively looked at the camera while wearing a bra, tight miniskirt, over-the-knee boots and an exposed thong.
The upload gained over 2 million likes, with the musician, 35, commenting, "stoked we had a baby."
The two welcomed daughter Saga on March 27, 2025 after allegedly splitting in November 2024.
The remark had fans questioning what was going on between the celebrities, with one penning, "Are mom and dad flirting again 🥹❤️," and another asking, "are yall officially back together?"
Machine Gun Kelly Leaves Flirty Comment for Megan Fox
The Grammy nominee's recent social media activity made fans believe they may be back on, as when she made her risqué return to social media the first week of March after a lengthy hiatus, he commented on the post, "stoked I have your phone number."
In the first upload, the Jennifer's Body lead showed off her behind, wearing just a black T-shirt, G-string thong, thigh-high stockings and platform heels.
When a fan on X asked what the marijuana leaf on her shoes "stood for," MGK boldly replied, "ME."
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'Act Like a Couple'
As OK! reported, a source told an outlet that before MGK went on tour, he was spending "pretty much every night at her house with the baby."
"They act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official," the insider spilled.
"Megan's very happy with how he's stepped up for both her and the baby. While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family," the insider revealed. "They're putting the baby first, and it's brought them closer in many ways."
"Things are great now," they added. "He's amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him."
MGK Got Sober for His Family
It may have been the rapper's decision to get sober that helped the stars reconnect, as the "Cliché" vocalist revealed he went to rehab at the end of 2024.
"I mean, honestly, it stems from disappointing choices that you make that hurt the ones around you the most. Family is just too important to me," he said of getting clean.
In addition to Saga, MGK is a dad to 16-year-old daughter Casie, whom he co-parents with an ex. Meanwhile, Fox shares three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.
The New Girl alum and the musician first got together in 2020 and announced their engagement in January 2022. They have been up and down since then, as Fox confirmed in 2024 that they called off their engagement. When asked about their status, she said their relationship wasn't for "public consumption."