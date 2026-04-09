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Machine Gun Kelly Takes Brutal Jab at His Exes During Australia Concert as Drama With Baby Mama Megan Fox Ramps Up: Watch

Composite photo of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Source: mega

Machine Gun Kelly gave relationship advice at a recent concert.

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April 9 2026, Published 4:34 p.m. ET

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Machine Gun Kelly had a pointed message for his exes as rumors about the state of his on-off romance with Megan Fox ramp up.

During his Wednesday, April 8, concert, in Perth, Australia, the singer sang his and The Kid Laroi's duet "F--- YOU, GOODBYE," a song that isn't a staple on his setlist.

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Source: @kristenESTXX/x

Machine Gun Kelly admitted he's not 'one to give relationship advice.'

"I’m definitely not the one to give relationship advice, but if I was to give any, I’d say if you gotta call up your ex, probably tell em this..." the musician announced before the lyrics, "F--- you, goodbye/ You hurt me for the last time," played over the speakers.

The dig came shortly after the actress, 39, appeared to block MGK, 35, on Instagram when he made a few flirty comments on her racy new photos.

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MGK Flirted With Megan Fox on Social Media

Photo of Megan Fox may have blocked Machine Gun Kelly after he left flirty comments on her thirst traps.
Source: mega

Megan Fox may have blocked Machine Gun Kelly after he left flirty comments on her thirst traps.

On March 3, the mother-of-four made a spicy return to Instagram, showing off her butt in a G-string thong.

Though it's unclear whether the two ever rekindled their romance after a 2024 split, the "Forget Me Too" crooner cheekily commented on the upload, "stoked I have your phone number."

She shared another sultry shot one day later, with MGK writing on that snap, "stoked we had a baby," referring to their daughter, Saga, who turned 1 last month.

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Photo of The stars have been on and off since their romance began in 2020.
Source: mega

The stars have been on and off since their romance began in 2020.

He also made a bold claim when a fan on X asked what the marijuana leaf on her heels "stood for," as he responded, "ME."

When headlines revealed the Jennifer's Body star likely blocked her baby daddy — as he no longer follows the actress on Instagram and his comments were deleted — he raised eyebrows by cryptically writing on X on March 31, "What in the reality tv is going on here 🤣🚩."

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Photo of In 2024, the actress declared there relationship was 'not for public consumption.'
Source: mega

In 2024, the actress declared there relationship was 'not for public consumption.'

The pair's relationship status has remained murky since they split in late 2024.

On his latest album, Lost Americana, he hinted his substance abuse "broke" their family, but he's been sober since he went to rehab in December 2024.

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The Actress Refuses to Comment on Their Relationship

Photo of The pair welcomed a daughter in March 2025.
Source: mega

The pair welcomed a daughter in March 2025.

While the two used to be more open about their relationship, the Transformers actress revealed on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she's done letting the public in on her personal life.

"What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se," she said in 2024 about her dynamic with the Grammy nominee.

"What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what," continued Fox. "I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain."

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