Machine Gun Kelly Takes Brutal Jab at His Exes During Australia Concert as Drama With Baby Mama Megan Fox Ramps Up: Watch

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Machine Gun Kelly had a pointed message for his exes as rumors about the state of his on-off romance with Megan Fox ramp up. During his Wednesday, April 8, concert, in Perth, Australia, the singer sang his and The Kid Laroi's duet "F--- YOU, GOODBYE," a song that isn't a staple on his setlist.

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“i’m definitely not the one to give relationship advice but if I was to give any I’d say if you gotta call up your ex, probably tell em this:



fuck you goodbye”



👋 ✌️



📸 alisa tt pic.twitter.com/RO5ekXXl88 — kristenESTXX 🚬 (@kristenESTXX) April 8, 2026 Source: @kristenESTXX/x Machine Gun Kelly admitted he's not 'one to give relationship advice.'

"I’m definitely not the one to give relationship advice, but if I was to give any, I’d say if you gotta call up your ex, probably tell em this..." the musician announced before the lyrics, "F--- you, goodbye/ You hurt me for the last time," played over the speakers. The dig came shortly after the actress, 39, appeared to block MGK, 35, on Instagram when he made a few flirty comments on her racy new photos.

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MGK Flirted With Megan Fox on Social Media

Source: mega Megan Fox may have blocked Machine Gun Kelly after he left flirty comments on her thirst traps.

On March 3, the mother-of-four made a spicy return to Instagram, showing off her butt in a G-string thong. Though it's unclear whether the two ever rekindled their romance after a 2024 split, the "Forget Me Too" crooner cheekily commented on the upload, "stoked I have your phone number." She shared another sultry shot one day later, with MGK writing on that snap, "stoked we had a baby," referring to their daughter, Saga, who turned 1 last month.

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Source: mega The stars have been on and off since their romance began in 2020.

He also made a bold claim when a fan on X asked what the marijuana leaf on her heels "stood for," as he responded, "ME." When headlines revealed the Jennifer's Body star likely blocked her baby daddy — as he no longer follows the actress on Instagram and his comments were deleted — he raised eyebrows by cryptically writing on X on March 31, "What in the reality tv is going on here 🤣🚩."

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Source: mega In 2024, the actress declared there relationship was 'not for public consumption.'

The pair's relationship status has remained murky since they split in late 2024. On his latest album, Lost Americana, he hinted his substance abuse "broke" their family, but he's been sober since he went to rehab in December 2024.

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The Actress Refuses to Comment on Their Relationship

Source: mega The pair welcomed a daughter in March 2025.