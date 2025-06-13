'Teen Mom' Star Mackenzie McKee Reveals She and Khesanio Hall Have a 'Big Wedding Coming Up' After Secret Courthouse Ceremony
Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee confirmed she and Khesanio Hall are married after giving birth to their twin daughters on June 2.
“We are legally married," she shared with a media outlet. "We do have a big wedding coming up."
Married in April
As OK! reported on June 11, court records shared on social media page Teen Mom Fans claimed McKee and Hall, who were engaged since 2024, tied the knot on April 14. A copy of the records showed a state of Florida marriage application filled out and signed by both of them.
Another media outlet claimed their wedding license had a date of April 11, sharing they got hitched at the Clerk of Court in Bradenton, Fla.
McKee apparently hinted she and Hall already were married, as her hospital bracelet when she gave birth to her twins read "Mrs. Hall."
An Update on the Twins
After confirming her marriage, McKee gave an update on her twins, stating they are “so strong and healthy, also ahead of the game for being born at only 31 weeks. They just need to learn to eat and they come home. We are hoping two weeks max. Strong little angels."
McKee’s other children from her first marriage have yet to meet their new siblings as they are with their dad and McKee’s family for the summer. She said they are “super excited to meet them next month.”
'So Thankful'
After giving birth, McKee confirmed her twins’ names and shared photos on Instagram, writing, “Welcome to the world Ja’Kharie Angie Hall and Ja’Meikah Angella Hall. Both named after our moms, the most beautiful ladies who mean everything to us. Born 31 1/2 weeks. 5,0, and 5,4. Both 17 inches long and O so beautiful. Mom and Dad are over the moon and so happy, the cries we cried when we heard those first cries. We are so in love.”
In an interview, McKee called the moment she laid eyes on her little ones “magical.”
“I am so thankful to have just given birth to two beautiful and strong girls,” she added. “And I can’t wait to see them grow into the queens that God desires them to be.”
'The Happiest Day of My Life'
Hall gushed over McKee, stating she did “so well with our beautiful girls and I’m so proud of her!”
“Ja’Kharie and Ja’Meikah came out so smoothly and all three of them are doing well, thank God!” he added. “This is easily the happiest day of my life!”