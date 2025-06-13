'Teen Mom' Star Mackenzie McKee Reveals She and Khesanio Hall Have a 'Big Wedding Coming Up' After Secret Courthouse Ceremony

After giving birth, McKee confirmed her twins’ names and shared photos on Instagram, writing, “Welcome to the world Ja’Kharie Angie Hall and Ja’Meikah Angella Hall. Both named after our moms, the most beautiful ladies who mean everything to us. Born 31 1/2 weeks. 5,0, and 5,4. Both 17 inches long and O so beautiful. Mom and Dad are over the moon and so happy, the cries we cried when we heard those first cries. We are so in love.”

In an interview, McKee called the moment she laid eyes on her little ones “magical.”

“I am so thankful to have just given birth to two beautiful and strong girls,” she added. “And I can’t wait to see them grow into the queens that God desires them to be.”