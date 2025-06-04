'Teen Mom' Star Mackenzie McKee Gives Birth to Twins After Health Complications: Find Out Their Names

“I can’t even put into words how magical this moment is for us!" the reality star said. "I am so thankful to have just given birth to two beautiful and strong girls, and I can’t wait to see them grow into the queens that God desires them to be.”

According to a news outlet , the children's names are Ja’Kharie Angie and Ja’Meikah Angella Hall . Ja'Kharie was born at 7:08 p.m. ET on June 2, weighing 5 lbs., while Ja'Meikah came at 7:11 p.m. ET, weighing 5 lbs., 2 oz.

Khesanio added, “Mackenzie has done so well with our beautiful girls and I’m super proud of her! Ja’Kharie and Ja’Meikah came out so smoothly and all three of them are doing well, thank God! This is easily the happiest day of my life!”

The tots join older siblings Broncs, 7, Jaxie, 10, and Gannon, 13.

In April, she teased that she wanted to her newborns to have "J" names — a tradition in Khesanio's family.

"The babies will have three-syllable 'J' names," she said in April. "Khesanio and I both have three-syllable names. So I wanted three syllables. And all of his mother’s grandbabies have names that start with a J!"