'Teen Mom' Star Mackenzie McKee Gives Birth to Twins After Health Complications: Find Out Their Names
They're here! Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee and fiancé Khesanio Hall welcomed their twins.
According to a news outlet, the children's names are Ja’Kharie Angie and Ja’Meikah Angella Hall. Ja'Kharie was born at 7:08 p.m. ET on June 2, weighing 5 lbs., while Ja'Meikah came at 7:11 p.m. ET, weighing 5 lbs., 2 oz.
“I can’t even put into words how magical this moment is for us!" the reality star said. "I am so thankful to have just given birth to two beautiful and strong girls, and I can’t wait to see them grow into the queens that God desires them to be.”
Khesanio added, “Mackenzie has done so well with our beautiful girls and I’m super proud of her! Ja’Kharie and Ja’Meikah came out so smoothly and all three of them are doing well, thank God! This is easily the happiest day of my life!”
The tots join older siblings Broncs, 7, Jaxie, 10, and Gannon, 13.
In April, she teased that she wanted to her newborns to have "J" names — a tradition in Khesanio's family.
"The babies will have three-syllable 'J' names," she said in April. "Khesanio and I both have three-syllable names. So I wanted three syllables. And all of his mother’s grandbabies have names that start with a J!"
As OK! previously reported, McKee had a tough pregnancy, as she was rushed to the hospital in late May.
“I had the choice of staying in the hospital overnight and talking to a doctor tomorrow, or going home and talking to a doctor tomorrow,” she told fans in an update while on the way home. “So, obviously, I’m gonna choose the comfort of my own home. And, also, that’s a hefty bill.”
McKee noted her body took a “rapid turn” over the past 48 hours with “preclampsia symptoms.”
“I have gained 20 pounds in 48 hours of water weight,” she stated. “So I was looking at my feet, ankles and legs, and I just started seeing them get bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger throughout the day, and it got to a point where I can’t walk.”
She said her man had to help her use the bathroom and put on clothes, as she was not "in good shape" and having "painful contractions."
“I did a blood pressure cuff thing at home, and the top number was 158,” she continued. “So I called them and they said, ‘Yeah, you need to come in.’”
At the time, she said: “I’m very defeated and I felt like I was getting somewhere and took 10 steps back,” McKee noted. “It amazes me that they want you to cook twins as long as possible, no matter what condition you’re in or maybe I’m at the wrong hospital… I’m mentally drained.”