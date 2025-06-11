Mackenzie McKee's Secret Wedding Revealed! 'Teen Mom' Star Married Khesanio Hall Before Giving Birth to Twins
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Mackenzie McKee secretly got married to Khesanio Hall before she gave birth to twins!
According to court records shared on social media page Teen Mom Fans, McKee and Hall — who have been engaged since 2024 — tied the knot on April 14. The records show a state of Florida marriage application filled out and signed by both of them.
Mrs. Hall
Another media outlet said their wedding license has a date of April 11, and they were married at the Clerk of Court in Bradenton, Fla.
McKee apparently hinted she and Hall already were hitched, as her hospital bracelet when she gave birth to her twins read "Mrs. Hall."
Mackenzie's Twins
As OK! reported, McKee gave birth to her twins, Ja’Kharie Angie and Ja’Meikah Angella Hall, on June 2. Ja'Kharie was born at 7:08 p.m. ET and weighed 5 lbs., while Ja’Meikah arrived at 7:11 ET and weighed 5 lbs., 2 oz.
“I can’t even put into words how magical this moment is for us!" Mackenzie said at the time. "I am so thankful to have just given birth to two beautiful and strong girls, and I can’t wait to see them grow into the queens that God desires them to be.”
Khesanio added, “Mackenzie has done so well with our beautiful girls and I’m super proud of her! Ja’Kharie and Ja’Meikah came out so smoothly and all three of them are doing well, thank God! This is easily the happiest day of my life!”
Mackenzie previously teased what the twins’ names would be in April, sharing, “The babies will have three-syllable 'J' names. Khesanio and I both have three-syllable names. So I wanted three syllables. And all of his mother’s grandbabies have names that start with a J!"
Pregnancy Complications
Prior to the twins arriving, Mackenzie had some complications with her pregnancy and was rushed to the hospital in late May.
“I had the choice of staying in the hospital overnight and talking to a doctor tomorrow, or going home and talking to a doctor tomorrow,” she shared with fans in an update, noting she had preeclampsia symptoms. “So, obviously, I’m gonna choose the comfort of my own home. And, also, that’s a hefty bill.”
“I’m very defeated,” she added, “and I felt like I was getting somewhere and took 10 steps back. It amazes me that they want you to cook twins as long as possible, no matter what condition you’re in or maybe I’m at the wrong hospital… I’m mentally drained.”