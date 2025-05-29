or
Pregnant 'Teen Mom' Star Mackenzie McKee Rushed to Hospital Over Health Issues: 'Not in Good Shape'

Photo of Mackenzie McKee
Source: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Pregnant 'Teen Mom' star Mackenzie McKee was rushed to the hospital, sharing she's 'not in good shape.'

By:

May 29 2025, Published 9:55 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee, who is 31 weeks pregnant with twins, was rushed to the hospital on May 28.

“I had the choice of staying in the hospital overnight and talking to a doctor tomorrow, or going home and talking to a doctor tomorrow,” she told fans in an update while on the way home. “So, obviously, I’m gonna choose the comfort of my own home. And, also, that’s a hefty bill.” McKee noted her body took a “rapid turn” over the past 48 hours with “preclampsia symptoms.”

Article continues below advertisement

Mackenzie Gained 20 Pounds in 48 Hours

Photo of Khesanio Hall and Mackenzie McKee
Source: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie McKee shared her fiancé, Khesanio Hall, had to help her use the bathroom, shower and get her clothes on.

“I have gained 20 pounds in 48 hours of water weight,” she stated. “So I was looking at my feet, ankles and legs, and I just started seeing them get bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger throughout the day, and it got to a point where I can’t walk.” She shared her fiancé, Khesanio Hall, had to help her get her clothes on, use the bathroom and help her shower as she was “not in good shape” and having “painful contractions.” “I did a blood pressure cuff thing at home, and the top number was 158,” she continued. “So I called them and they said, ‘Yeah, you need to come in.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Preclampsia Diagnosis

Photo of Jaxie McKee and Khesanio Hall
Source: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie's daughter, Jaxie McKee, graduated fifth grade on May 28, but she had to miss it as she was in the hospital.

When she went to the hospital, she noted a doctor examined her swollen legs and did a series of tests, which found she had protein in her urine, leading them to diagnose her with preclampsia. Unfortunately, while this was going on, it was her daughter’s fifth grade graduation, which McKee understandably had to miss.

A second doctor ended up coming in and telling McKee they weren’t going to take the babies as the preclampsia wasn’t bad enough, which frustrated McKee, who is 31 weeks pregnant.

Mackenzie McKee

Article continues below advertisement

'Very Defeated'

Photo of Mackenzie McKee
Source: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie McKee shared she feels 'very defeated' regarding what's going on with her pregnancy.

“I’m very defeated and I felt like I was getting somewhere and took 10 steps back,” McKee noted. “It amazes me that they want you to cook twins as long as possible, no matter what condition you’re in or maybe I’m at the wrong hospital… I’m mentally drained.”

'I Have Cried a Lot'

Photo of Mackenzie McKee and Khesanio Hall
Source: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie McKee said she's 'cried a lot' with what's going on regarding her pregnancy.

“I have cried a lot today,” she added. “I’ve been very discouraged and I’m very worried about the swelling in my legs.”

McKee initially announced her pregnancy on The Drew Barrymore Show on March 31.

