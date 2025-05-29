Pregnant 'Teen Mom' Star Mackenzie McKee Rushed to Hospital Over Health Issues: 'Not in Good Shape'

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee, who is 31 weeks pregnant with twins, was rushed to the hospital on May 28.

“I had the choice of staying in the hospital overnight and talking to a doctor tomorrow, or going home and talking to a doctor tomorrow,” she told fans in an update while on the way home. “So, obviously, I’m gonna choose the comfort of my own home. And, also, that’s a hefty bill.” McKee noted her body took a “rapid turn” over the past 48 hours with “preclampsia symptoms.”