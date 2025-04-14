'Teen Mom' Star Mackenzie McKee 'Never Had Morning Sickness' While Pregnant With Twins
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Mackenzie McKee took to Instagram to share the highs and lows of her pregnancy with twins.
On April 8, McKee, 30, who is engaged to Khesanio Hall, opened up on her Instagram Stories, taking questions from fans eager to know what makes this pregnancy distinct this time around.
"I never had morning sickness with the others. I didn’t grow as fast. I was extremely prepared this time. I feel so much more mature. My diabetic care is top notch," she shared.
McKee reflected on the absence of her late mother, Angie Douthit, admitting, "I’m not chasing a man begging him to step up his game every day” – a thinly veiled jab at her ex-husband, Josh McKee, 31.
Instead, she seems to have found solace in Khes, 30, saying, "My partner loves my belly 24/7."
Mackenzie also mentioned chilling for once, as she doesn't worry about finances — "it’s not up to me if the bills are paid.” With the stress lifted, she is focusing on her health and the arrival of baby No. 4 and No. 5.
Addressing a fan's prediction about her due date, she set the record straight. "I carried my singletons to 36-37 weeks only. I’d love to try and make it past next month into June. 32-34 weeks is my goal," she said.
When asked about her cravings, Mackenzie didn’t hold back, revealing, she "threw up every day, slept all day and couldn’t eat anything” for the first three months of her pregnancy.
But she's pushing through, thanks in part to her high-tech diabetic management. "This pregnancy is unlike the last 3. I have an insulin pump and Dexcom, along with a great diabetic care team,” she shared. "My sugars are not only great, but the babies are super healthy and growing perfectly."
Mackenzie already has three little ones — Gannon, 13, Jaxie, 10, and Broncs, 7 — from her on-again, off-again relationship with Josh, whom she wed back in 2013. After a bumpy ride, they officially ended things in 2022.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fresh from her split, she found love with Khesanio and announced their engagement in May 2024. "I had my dad, sisters and best friend in town. We decided to all dress up for a photo shoot and head to the beach,” she recounted about the romantic proposal.
"When I arrived at the beach, I saw my man there, ready to ask me to marry him … The first thing that came to my mind was, 'Oh my God, I am loved. I get to marry this man that I love so much," she added.
Ten months later, the couple is set to expand their family through IVF, with Mackenzie teasing on The Drew Barrymore Show, "No one knows I’m pregnant, but I am. There’s two in there.”