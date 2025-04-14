'Teen Mom' Star Mackenzie McKee 'Never Had Morning Sickness' While Pregnant With Twins

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Mackenzie McKee took to Instagram to share the highs and lows of her pregnancy with twins.

On April 8, McKee, 30, who is engaged to Khesanio Hall, opened up on her Instagram Stories, taking questions from fans eager to know what makes this pregnancy distinct this time around.

"I never had morning sickness with the others. I didn’t grow as fast. I was extremely prepared this time. I feel so much more mature. My diabetic care is top notch," she shared.