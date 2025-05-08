Chilling New Evidence in Madeleine McCann Case: Sickening Hard Drive Finds Link to Suspected Kidnapper Christian Brueckner

Evidence linked to Christian Brueckner, the key suspect in the abduction and presumed death of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann nearly two decades ago, has surfaced in a new documentary.

The findings, showcased in the U.K. on Wednesday, May 7, via Channel 4, highlight the horrific depth of Brueckner’s alleged depravity, as disturbing materials discovered in hard drives raises new questions about the fate of the missing child.