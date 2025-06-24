Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Could Be Released Within 3 Months After Mystery Person Pays Convicted Rapist's Fine
Panic has appeared to set in after a move was made to allow the potential release of the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann's 2007 disappearance.
Christian Brückner — who is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for raping a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal in 2005 — could be released from jail as early as mid-September after a mystery person paid off an outstanding fine the German criminal had in connection to earlier cases against him of forgery and bodily harm.
Fine Paid Off for Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect
The identity of the anonymous donor remains disclosed, however, a German outlet reportedly revealed the individual was a former employee of the country's Federal Criminal Police Office.
The person allegedly tried getting their money back after discovering what the payment was for, though it is unclear what they believed to be paying for in the first place when submitting the money.
If the payment was completed by accident, the prosecutor's office could "investigate whether a refund is possible."
Christian Brückner's Prison Release Looms
Even if Brückner isn't released in September, his freedom still looms with a scheduled timeframe of January 2026 — more than six years after he received his seven-year rape sentence in December 2019.
Brückner was linked to McCann's unsolved disappearance while appealing his rape sentence, however, he had simultaneously been serving a 21-month sentence in Germany for dealing drugs.
The convicted criminal was officially named as a suspect in the toddler's case in April 2022.
Inside Madeleine McCann's Dissappearance
McCann was just 3 years old when she disappeared from her bed while staying at a villa in Portugal with her family during a vacation from the England.
At the time, the child's parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, were out to dinner with a group of friends at a restaurant a short walk away from where they were staying and decided to leave Madeleine with her two younger twin siblings asleep at the apartment.
The McCann's claim to have checked on their kids periodically throughout the evening, however, Kate eventually discovered an open window and that Madeleine had vanished by around 10 p.m.
Her parents were initially investigated as suspects prior to Christian being identified as the possible culprit.
The little girl's mom and dad most recently marked the 18th anniversary of her disappearance back in May by declaring their "determination to leave no stone unturned is unwavering."
"No matter how near or far she is, she continues to be right here with us, every day, but especially on her special day," the message read. "We continue to 'celebrate' her as the very beautiful and unique person she is. We miss her."