Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Could Be Released Within 3 Months After Mystery Person Pays Convicted Rapist's Fine

Panic has appeared to set in after a move was made to allow the potential release of the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann's 2007 disappearance.

Christian Brückner — who is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for raping a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal in 2005 — could be released from jail as early as mid-September after a mystery person paid off an outstanding fine the German criminal had in connection to earlier cases against him of forgery and bodily harm.