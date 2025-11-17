Madeleine McCann Suspect Christian Brueckner's Pathetic Lair in Woods Is Being Guarded by Women With Pit Bulls
Nov. 17 2025, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
The woodland lair of Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann, has been discovered — and it's being guarded by women with pit bulls.
The bolthole tracked down by an outlet is located on the edge of a northern German city and is merely a pathetic camp setup with a tent and a sleeping bag.
Two women who, when confronted, described themselves as his "helpers" have been working to protect Brueckner, 49, and his sad forest hideaway.
Angry Locals Forced Christian Brueckner Into Hiding After His Release From Prison
Following Brueckner's release from prison on September 17 for an unrelated rape case, outraged locals forced him to take to the woods.
He completed a seven-year prison sentence for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal, where Madeleine McCann was abducted two years later.
McCann, who was just three at the time, went missing from her family's vacation rental at the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz.
Christian Brueckner May Be Able to Leave Germany
A court granted the convicted rapist permission to leave Germany, making police fearful they won't be able to continue to track his movements via the ankle monitor he was fitted with following his release.
As of now, investigators don't have enough forensic evidence to charge Brueckner for the abduction of McCann.
Prosecutors are hoping they will be able to delay his move for awhile, though. Ideally, they will be able to arrest him again with the help of new evidence.
Christian Brueckner Is 'Convinced' Someone Will 'Try to Kill Him'
This comes after OK! reported last month that Brueckner told German journalist Rob Hyde that he's been living in "constant fear" of being attacked since making headlines for McCann's disappearance.
Spending hours with Brueckner, Hyde noted his "raw paranoia."
Hyde revealed that Brueckner shared he's "unable to sleep" because he is "convinced" someone will try to kill him.
An Ex-Associate of Brueckner Insisted He '100 Percent' Kidnapped Madeleine McCann
Ahead of Brueckner's release from jail, a former business associate of the rapist told British ITV News that he shouldn't be let out.
"I want Christian go behind bars for this, for the case of Madeleine McCann. This was him, I am 100 percent sure," said Helge Busching, a fellow criminal.
The ex-associate added, "He can say 'I am innocent.' I know what he was doing, I saw it with my proper eyes. I know he's dangerous man."