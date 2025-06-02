Madeleine McCann Mystery: Frantic New Search for Toddler's Body to Begin Ahead of Prime Suspect's Release From Prison

German police have turned to desperate measures in an effort to keep Christian Brueckner behind bars.

Law enforcement officers from Germany are set to start a new search for Madeleine McCann's remains more than 18 years after she disappeared during her family vacation in Portugal — and just a few months before the case's prime suspect is scheduled to be released from prison.

There has never been enough evidence to formally charge Brueckner in connection to McCann's disappearance, however, he has been behind bars in Germany since being convicted of raping a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal in 2005, two years before the British toddler went missing at age 3.