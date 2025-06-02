Madeleine McCann Mystery: Frantic New Search for Toddler's Body to Begin Ahead of Prime Suspect's Release From Prison
German police have turned to desperate measures in an effort to keep Christian Brueckner behind bars.
Law enforcement officers from Germany are set to start a new search for Madeleine McCann's remains more than 18 years after she disappeared during her family vacation in Portugal — and just a few months before the case's prime suspect is scheduled to be released from prison.
There has never been enough evidence to formally charge Brueckner in connection to McCann's disappearance, however, he has been behind bars in Germany since being convicted of raping a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal in 2005, two years before the British toddler went missing at age 3.
Police Desperately Search for Madeleine McCann's Remains
A well-placed Portuguese source revealed on Monday, June 2, that a fresh search is scheduled to begin tomorrow in the area between where McCann was last seen in Praia da Luz, Lagos, Portugal, and a house Brueckner used to live in nearby.
The insider said preparation work may take place ahead of the probe, noting: "They will be land searches only. The main objective is to look for any signs of Madeleine’s body."
The search was reportedly requested by German authorities as they race against time to gather enough evidence to keep Brueckner imprisoned. If released in September, the fear he would likely flee the country.
Clock Is Ticking to Pin Prime Madeleine McCann Suspect
Portuguese officials allegedly agreed to cooperate with German authorities after their formal request was approved by the country's judicial system.
The search isn't expected to last more than three days, unless any bombshell revelations are unveiled.
"The clock is against the case here and investigators do not want to see Brueckner walk free," the confidant confessed. "Their best option could be intervention from UK cops but they have to be prepared to take it on. There are 20,000 pages of Madeleine evidence and the Germans are ready to translate the lot."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Metropolitan Police 'Aware' of the Search
Metropolitan Police are also "aware of the searches being carried by the BKA in Portugal as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann," a representative said.
"The MPS is not present at the search, we will support our international colleagues where necessary," the statement continued.
When Did Cops Last Search for Madeleine McCann's Body?
The last hunt for clues took place in 2023, when local Portuguese and German cops conducted a nearly week-long operation at the remote Arade Dam located roughly 40 minutes away from where the McCann family was vacationing in Praia da Luz.
The dam was previously described as Brueckner's "little paradise," though detectives didn't discover any substantial findings.