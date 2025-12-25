Hot Photos Alert! Madelyn Cline's Sexiest Moments
Dec. 25 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Bye, Bra!
Madelyn Cline does not need to bare it all to achieve bombshell status.
In a November 25 Instagram post, the Outer Banks actress sent fans into a frenzy when she skipped the bra and slipped into a yellow lace halter top while flaunting her long hair extensions.
"Final girl energy, final season impact. @madelyncline and I went to @greatlengthsusa to close out OBXS5 with a BANG! 💥🔥," Marc Mena captioned the video.
Red Carpet Stunner
During the Los Angeles premiere of I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cline amped up the heat when she arrived in a head-turning pink dress with a dangerously plunging neckline from the Conner Ives Spring 2025 RTW collection. The number also boasted ruched fabric and an asymmetrical hem across the midsection down the train.
To complete her look, Cline wore nude, open-toed shoes.
Black Is Beauty
For 2025 Vanity Fair's Oscars party in Beverly Hills, Calif., the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress opted for a black figure-hugging sequined gown with a keyhole cutout and a halter neckline. She followed the clean-girl aesthetic by wearing her hair in a slicked-back bun.
Get Sporty!
In 2024, Reign Storm chose Cline to join its fun and bright campaign for its zero-sugar, plant-based drinks.
"Working with Reign Storm is like getting to work with a friend as they have already been part of my daily routine for a while," she said. "As my schedule just keeps getting busier and busier between filming, working out, going on adventures with the people I love, I always need a little bit of energy to pick me up."
For the shoot, Cline wore a yellow workout outfit featuring a sleeveless crop top and high-waisted leggings. She paired the look with white sneakers.
Star of the Night
Cline's face card never declines! The Map That Leads to You star brought the heat to Vanity Fair's Oscars party in a black, sultry gown with lace appliqués and gleaming embellishments. The glamorous gown featured a cowl neckline that highlighted her ample assets.
Looking Fierce
Naked dress? Cline wowed the crowd at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in a champagne-colored gown with a sheer skirt that carefully traced her silhouette.
Is That a Mermaid?
Cline stunned at the Outer Banks Season 3 premiere in a baby blue figure-flaunting dress adorned with glistening accents.
Fit and Right
In August 2023, Cline uploaded a mirror selfie she took with a digital camera, which partially obscured her face. She posed while offering a subtle glimpse of her toned midsection, leaving fans breathless.
Still Radiant
Even with smudged eye makeup, the starlet looked incredible in a December 2022 mirror shot. She highlighted her enviable figure in a brown bodycon dress with side cutouts.
Out and About
Cline made waves in a white corset top and low-waisted jeans during a July 2022 outing.