Daniel Craig MIA From Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Red Carpet Premiere — Find Out Why
Hollywood stars flocked to the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Monday, November 14, but the lead, Daniel Craig, was nowhere to be found.
According to Radar, the actor was not feeling well, which is why he decided to skip out on the event.
Director Rian Johnson noted that Craig came down with a bug, which is why he couldn't make it out.
Meanwhile, Kate Hudson, who plays Birdie Jay, had a mother-daughter moment, as she brought along Goldie Hawn to the glamorous star-studded affair.
Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Jamie Lee Curtis, Kathryn Hahn, and Janelle Monáe also hit the red carpet.
The James Bond star previously attended the Madrid, Spain, premiere on October 19.
As for how Craig, who plays detective Benoit Blanc, got into character, he said he took a lot of time to nail down some of the quirks.
“I went away to work with an accent coach for three or four months before we started shooting,” Craig told Empire magazine. “I’d forgotten the accent and I didn’t want to do a pastiche. I wanted to make it as grounded and as anchored in reality as possible.”
Since Craig is used to returning to franchises — he's played James Bond multiple times — he shared how it felt to jump back into another character.
“How the f**k do we take something that caught people’s imagination and made them talk about murder mysteries, and do it again without it becoming a pastiche of itself?” Craig asked. “I’ve spent the past 15 years of my life trying to do that in a franchise, so I’m not afraid of it. If you’ve got the right people in the room and the right talent, then you can do it.”