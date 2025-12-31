Madelyn Cline Turns Heads in Steamy Bikini Photo After Wrapping Filming for Final 'Outer Banks' Season

Article continues below advertisement

Madelyn Cline turned up the heat with a steamy bikini snap to celebrate finishing filming the Outer Banks finale. “We are wrapped !!! Thank you @obx for the adventure of a lifetime,” Cline, 28, captioned a carousel of photos posted on Wednesday, December 31. “Sarah Cameron 4 evr [sic] happy happy grateful grateful.”

Article continues below advertisement

Madelyn Cline Turned Heads in New Steamy Bikini Photo

Source: @madelyncline/Instagram Madelyn Cline showed off her curves in a tiny bikini.

Cline sizzled in a two-piece swimsuit, showing off her curves from a side angle as she emerged from the sea with wet hair cascading and eyes gazing off-frame. Another sultry snap showed the actress enjoying dinner in full glam, rocking a crocheted outfit adorned with oversized flowers as she wore her dirty blonde hair in loose waves.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @madelyncline/Instagram Madelyn Cline confirmed 'Outer Banks' Season 5 has wrapped on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Shared Their Reactions to 'Outer Banks' Season 5

Source: MEGA Fans were excited to hear that 'Outer Banks' Season 5 was done filming.

“Love u Sarah Cameron forever 😭 you’ll always be the best kook-turned pogue princess,” one fan wrote in the comments section, referencing her Outer Banks character. Meanwhile, another added, “thank u for giving ur all to this character for the past 5 years. sarah is so so special to me and so many people. this is truly only the beginning for you. SARAH C FOREVER ILY🥲.” “Sarah cameron you will never be forgotten as long as i still have a brain in my head,” a third joked.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Madelyn Cline Reveals Mutant Spider Bite

Source: MEGA Madelyn Cline shared that she was bit by a 'mutant spider' during filming.

Cline also shared a wild behind-the-scenes moment from Outer Banks, revealing in her own comment, “Omg also i got bit by a mutant spider in Croatia and the skin on my arm was dying and i was rlly [sic] brave about it.” Outer Banks premiered on Netflix in 2020 and has since aired four seasons. The teen drama follows a tight-knit group of friends living in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, with Cline starring as Sarah Cameron, the wealthy love interest of John B. (played by Chase Stokes), as the group searches for treasure tied to the mysterious disappearance of John B.’s father.

Madelyn Cline Had Stipulations About Her Storyline

Source: MEGA Madelyn Cline requested not to wear a baby bump during Season 5.