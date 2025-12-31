or
Madelyn Cline Turns Heads in Steamy Bikini Photo After Wrapping Filming for Final 'Outer Banks' Season

Photo of Madelyn Cline
Source: MEGA; @madelyncline/Instagram

Actress Madelyn Cline showed off her curves in a steamy bikini photo while revealing that 'Outer Banks' Season 5 has officially wrapped.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 31 2025, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

Madelyn Cline turned up the heat with a steamy bikini snap to celebrate finishing filming the Outer Banks finale.

“We are wrapped !!! Thank you @obx for the adventure of a lifetime,” Cline, 28, captioned a carousel of photos posted on Wednesday, December 31. “Sarah Cameron 4 evr [sic] happy happy grateful grateful.”

Madelyn Cline Turned Heads in New Steamy Bikini Photo

Photo of Madelyn Cline showed off her curves in a tiny bikini.
Source: @madelyncline/Instagram

Madelyn Cline showed off her curves in a tiny bikini.

Cline sizzled in a two-piece swimsuit, showing off her curves from a side angle as she emerged from the sea with wet hair cascading and eyes gazing off-frame.

Another sultry snap showed the actress enjoying dinner in full glam, rocking a crocheted outfit adorned with oversized flowers as she wore her dirty blonde hair in loose waves.

Source: @madelyncline/Instagram

Madelyn Cline confirmed 'Outer Banks' Season 5 has wrapped on Instagram.

Fans Shared Their Reactions to 'Outer Banks' Season 5

Photo of Fans were excited to hear that 'Outer Banks' Season 5 was done filming.
Source: MEGA

Fans were excited to hear that 'Outer Banks' Season 5 was done filming.

“Love u Sarah Cameron forever 😭 you’ll always be the best kook-turned pogue princess,” one fan wrote in the comments section, referencing her Outer Banks character.

Meanwhile, another added, “thank u for giving ur all to this character for the past 5 years. sarah is so so special to me and so many people. this is truly only the beginning for you. SARAH C FOREVER ILY🥲.”

“Sarah cameron you will never be forgotten as long as i still have a brain in my head,” a third joked.

Madelyn Cline

Madelyn Cline Reveals Mutant Spider Bite

Photo of Madelyn Cline shared that she was bit by a 'mutant spider' during filming.
Source: MEGA

Madelyn Cline shared that she was bit by a 'mutant spider' during filming.

Cline also shared a wild behind-the-scenes moment from Outer Banks, revealing in her own comment, “Omg also i got bit by a mutant spider in Croatia and the skin on my arm was dying and i was rlly [sic] brave about it.”

Outer Banks premiered on Netflix in 2020 and has since aired four seasons. The teen drama follows a tight-knit group of friends living in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, with Cline starring as Sarah Cameron, the wealthy love interest of John B. (played by Chase Stokes), as the group searches for treasure tied to the mysterious disappearance of John B.’s father.

Madelyn Cline Had Stipulations About Her Storyline

Photo of Madelyn Cline requested not to wear a baby bump during Season 5.
Source: MEGA

Madelyn Cline requested not to wear a baby bump during Season 5.

Season 4 revealed that Cline’s character was pregnant, though the actress previously said she specifically requested not to wear a fake baby bump in the show, a decision that has left fans confused heading into the latest season.

"Well, I’m not wearing a baby bump. Everyone’s like, ‘Where’s the baby?’ I don’t know,” she told Variety in September. “I’m not jumping over walls and getting thrown off the back of boats and sprinting at full speed away from bad guys in a silicone baby bump. When I said yes to this storyline, that was my one stipulation: ‘Please don’t do that to me in the South Carolina summer heat.’ Most of July, the heat index was 100-116."

The fifth and final season has yet to announce a release date.

