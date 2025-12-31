Madelyn Cline Turns Heads in Steamy Bikini Photo After Wrapping Filming for Final 'Outer Banks' Season
Dec. 31 2025, Published 4:47 p.m. ET
Madelyn Cline turned up the heat with a steamy bikini snap to celebrate finishing filming the Outer Banks finale.
“We are wrapped !!! Thank you @obx for the adventure of a lifetime,” Cline, 28, captioned a carousel of photos posted on Wednesday, December 31. “Sarah Cameron 4 evr [sic] happy happy grateful grateful.”
Madelyn Cline Turned Heads in New Steamy Bikini Photo
Cline sizzled in a two-piece swimsuit, showing off her curves from a side angle as she emerged from the sea with wet hair cascading and eyes gazing off-frame.
Another sultry snap showed the actress enjoying dinner in full glam, rocking a crocheted outfit adorned with oversized flowers as she wore her dirty blonde hair in loose waves.
Fans Shared Their Reactions to 'Outer Banks' Season 5
“Love u Sarah Cameron forever 😭 you’ll always be the best kook-turned pogue princess,” one fan wrote in the comments section, referencing her Outer Banks character.
Meanwhile, another added, “thank u for giving ur all to this character for the past 5 years. sarah is so so special to me and so many people. this is truly only the beginning for you. SARAH C FOREVER ILY🥲.”
“Sarah cameron you will never be forgotten as long as i still have a brain in my head,” a third joked.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Madelyn Cline Reveals Mutant Spider Bite
Cline also shared a wild behind-the-scenes moment from Outer Banks, revealing in her own comment, “Omg also i got bit by a mutant spider in Croatia and the skin on my arm was dying and i was rlly [sic] brave about it.”
Outer Banks premiered on Netflix in 2020 and has since aired four seasons. The teen drama follows a tight-knit group of friends living in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, with Cline starring as Sarah Cameron, the wealthy love interest of John B. (played by Chase Stokes), as the group searches for treasure tied to the mysterious disappearance of John B.’s father.
Madelyn Cline Had Stipulations About Her Storyline
Season 4 revealed that Cline’s character was pregnant, though the actress previously said she specifically requested not to wear a fake baby bump in the show, a decision that has left fans confused heading into the latest season.
"Well, I’m not wearing a baby bump. Everyone’s like, ‘Where’s the baby?’ I don’t know,” she told Variety in September. “I’m not jumping over walls and getting thrown off the back of boats and sprinting at full speed away from bad guys in a silicone baby bump. When I said yes to this storyline, that was my one stipulation: ‘Please don’t do that to me in the South Carolina summer heat.’ Most of July, the heat index was 100-116."
The fifth and final season has yet to announce a release date.