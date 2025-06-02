'Outer Banks' Season 5: Drew Starkey Reveals Exciting Update About Filming
The Outer Banks gang is gearing up for one final ride!
Drew Starkey, who plays the intense and unpredictable Rafe Cameron on the hit Netflix series, just dropped some exciting news about the show’s last chapter.
“We’re all going back to Charleston, and that’ll take us through the year. We’re all very, very excited to go back,” he shared during Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event.
It’s not just another season for the actor, as Starkey will only be filming with his pals for a bit longer.
“That show changed all of our lives — mostly, because we have a good community of people all around us, all the time,” he shared. “It’s like summer camp. It’s been the best.”
“I shed a tear every season,” he admitted. “You go through an experience and you put yourself out there, it’s vulnerable, and you take chances.”
Starkey then added that the cast has developed a deep “trauma bond,” and the end of the series will feel like a major “dopamine drop.”
As OK! previously revealed, back in November 2024, series creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke confirmed that Season 5 would be the show’s final run.
In a heartfelt letter to fans, the trio revealed that the idea for the series came from a pic of teens on a beach during a power outage they found in 2017.
"That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time," they wrote. "From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship."
They admitted that Season 4 was “the longest and hardest – but most rewarding – to produce.”
“Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we're putting Season Four behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago,” they shared. “Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you'll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break.”
The final season promises some twists and turns. In fact, the creators revealed that JJ’s death will drive the whole plot.
“It's the main spine of the rest of the series, basically. It's going to change them,” Burke told Teen Vogue. “They began as kids who just wanted to have a good time all the time, and now they've gone the full spectrum now, where one of them has died in a terrible way.”
Meanwhile, Madelyn Cline — a.k.a. Sarah Cameron — is not ready to say goodbye to her on-screen character either.
On May 18, she posted a TikTok, saying she was “emotional this morning” before filming. “I have so many feelings about it, but mostly I just feel so grateful,” she wrote. “We're so excited to go back one last time.”
She then added in the comments, “I'm sorry. I woke up and chose cutting onions.”
Variety interviewed Starkey.