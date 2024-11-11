'Outer Banks' Drama: 5 Things to Know About Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow's Rumored Rift

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow have been working together on Outer Banks since 2020, playing the roles of Kiara "Kie" Carrera and JJ Maybank, respectively.

In a recent interview with Netflix, Pankow opened up about portraying JJ following the series' Season 4 finale.

"For JJ, he has to judge every moment in his life, if it's worth it [to take the risk], and I think it's constantly, yeah, it is for him," said Pankow. "Even throughout the pain and the suffering and the struggles for JJ, it's worth it for him to go to that length. He lives his life to the utmost fullest, and I don't think he regrets any part of it."

Meanwhile, Bailey reflected on their characters' relationship, saying JJ and Kie had a "seamless transition" from best friends to lovers on Outer Banks.

"I think we had an understanding of, like, we aren't John B [Chase Stokes] and Sarah [Madelyn Cline]. They have a different dynamic," Bailey told Decider. "I think we had a lot of fun and just being like, ‘This is still very much a friendship.' And so I think it came pretty naturally."