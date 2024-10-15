or
Kelsea Ballerini Admits She Doesn't Watch Boyfriend Chase Stokes' Hit Show 'Outer Banks': We 'Have a Deal' 

kelsea ballerini chase stokes tiktok reveal
Source: MEGA

Kelsea Ballerini admitted that she did not watch boyfriend Chase Stokes' hit series 'Outer Banks.'

By:

Oct. 15 2024, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

Kelsea Ballerini, 31, may be head over heels for her boyfriend, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, but that doesn’t mean she’s binge-watching his Netflix show.

kelsea ballerini chase stokes outer banks deal
Source: @kelseaballerini/TikTok

Kelsea Ballerini revealed in a TikTok video that she hadn’t fully tuned into 'Outer Banks.'

The country music singer recently confessed to fans that she’s never actually seen the hit series, despite Stokes playing one of the lead characters John B.

“Because he and I have a deal! but I've seen so much of this season and it's bada-- 🤍,” she revealed, admitting that she’s caught glimpses but hasn’t fully tuned into the series.

kelsea ballerini admits not watching outer banks
Source: @kelseaballerini/TikTok

Kelsea Ballerini called Madelyn Cline 'so hot' in the clip.

In a playful TikTok video shared on October 14, Ballerini used a popular filter that rated Outer Banks characters.

“Okay, part 1 of Season 4 is out. Let's do it!” she said, diving into the challenge as various character photos flashed across the screen.

But as more characters appeared, Ballerini’s lack of familiarity became apparent, leaving fans both entertained and puzzled.

In the comments, one user questioned, “NO WAIT SHE'S WITH CHASE BUT SHE HAS NEVER SEEN OUTER BANKS?!” while another playfully urged, "Kelsea you just need to watch the show 😭 🤍."

kelsea ballerini chase stokes relationship outer banks
Source: MEGA

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes began dating in 2023.

Ballerini, however, had a response ready.

“NO FURTHER QUESTIONS YOUR HONOR,” Ballerini wrote in the comments.

In the TikTok, the country star found herself in a tricky situation while attempting to rank the show's characters from one to ten.

Her failure to watch the Netflix series became obvious in the clip when she encountered Charles Halford’s character, Big John.

kelsea ballerini reacts to outer banks season
Source: MEGA

The duo have been for nearly two years.

"Okay, I know he's a dad ... I think we don't like him — from what I have gathered and what I know," she admitted, giving an unsure smile to the camera.

When the filter landed on Madelyn Cline's character, Ballerini's reaction was a bit more enthusiastic.

“So hot ... we stan Madelyn Cline and Sarah Cameron in this house,” she remarked, praising her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend and costar.

With just two spots left — number one and number seven — she declared, "So I'm holding the No. 1 space, obviously. For obvious reasons," implying that her boyfriend deserved the top spot.

kelsea ballerini chase stokes tiktok reveal
Source: MEGA

The singer said she 'failed miserably' at recognizing the 'Outer Banks' characters, but she is 'excited for everyone' to watch Season 4.

"The bandana, the face," Ballerini gushed as she finally encountered Stokes' character.

"The him. Ugh, we stan!" she said, ensuring her followers that even if she hasn’t watched the series, she’s clearly smitten with the star.

After fumbling through the game, she cheerfully wrapped up her video by saying, “Well, I failed miserably at this but I am so excited for everyone and happy season 4.”

She also joked: “HAHAHA I DID MY BEST GO STREAM OUTER BANKS.

Season 4 Part 1 of Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix, with Part 2 set to release on November 7.

