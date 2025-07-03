Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Reveals She's 'Feeling Great' After Giving Birth to 'Healthy' Daughter Teddi: 'Still in a Bit of Shock!'

LeCroy is also enjoying seeing Randle bond with their tot. "Brett has always been this way. I tell people all the time, I've never really noticed if anything bad is going on. He handles everything, so it's kind of the same situation," she confessed. "He's already five steps ahead and he's definitely a very good nurturer. I do know that I picked the right one in this kind of situation. Obviously, I know he's a great husband, but to be a great dad is just a whole other level."

"Seeing the smile on his face when he held her — it spoke a million words to me. I was like, 'Oh my god.' I fell in love so hard in that moment. I just duplicated the same person because you can tell by her face that she has kind eyes and she's sweet. I see the same in Brett," she gushed, adding that having a girl is the "cherry on top of everything."

"I guess I'm girlie, but at the same time, I'm a tomboy. I was lucky to be able to buy all the pink clothes and get the drapery for the nursery and all these little things that I didn't know I had to have," she continued.