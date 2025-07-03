Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Reveals She's 'Feeling Great' After Giving Birth to 'Healthy' Daughter Teddi: 'Still in a Bit of Shock!'
Madison LeCroy's little girl Teddi is here — and she couldn't be happier!
"She is healthy and thriving and doing great. I can't wait to share the news with everyone," the Bravo starlet, 34, exclusively told OK! ahead of her special Amazon Live stream on Thursday, July 3, at 3 p.m. ET. "Everything is good! We've been dealing with this for the last three days and now we're in a good place where I'm feeling great and everyone's excited to see her. She's so fresh — she was born on June 29. We're still in a bit of shock — in a good way!"
Fortunately, the Southern Charm star, who shares son Hudson with ex-husband Josh Hughes, said the little one has been "easy" for her to handle. "Everything seems to be going good, but I know once I get home and you get into a routine, it can be exhausting," the blonde babe, who shares their little girl with Brett Randle, added. "But we're on such a high right now."
Though this isn't her first child, she notes that things have changed in the last 12 years. "There's b----- pumps that are cordless! I am like, 'Wow, I can walk around and still get things. done!' That is perfect for me. I'm loving this type of motherhood because I'm always on the go and trying to do the most, so the fact that I can do that and with the baby is even better," she admitted.
LeCroy is also enjoying seeing Randle bond with their tot. "Brett has always been this way. I tell people all the time, I've never really noticed if anything bad is going on. He handles everything, so it's kind of the same situation," she confessed. "He's already five steps ahead and he's definitely a very good nurturer. I do know that I picked the right one in this kind of situation. Obviously, I know he's a great husband, but to be a great dad is just a whole other level."
"Seeing the smile on his face when he held her — it spoke a million words to me. I was like, 'Oh my god.' I fell in love so hard in that moment. I just duplicated the same person because you can tell by her face that she has kind eyes and she's sweet. I see the same in Brett," she gushed, adding that having a girl is the "cherry on top of everything."
"I guess I'm girlie, but at the same time, I'm a tomboy. I was lucky to be able to buy all the pink clothes and get the drapery for the nursery and all these little things that I didn't know I had to have," she continued.
Since it's only been a short amount of time, the reality star is excited to see Hudson bond more with his baby sister. "I have to see how he adjusts to the fact that there's a screaming baby next to his bedroom, but overall I think he's going to be a very hands-on brother and soak it in," she said. "That's just his personality in general. I think he's going to adapt pretty good, so hopefully he helps me! He claims he's going to be rich because he's going to be the babysitter, but he doesn't realize I'm not paying him!"
On Thursday, July 3, at 3 p.m. ET, LeCroy is going to share the news with her Amazon viewers.
"I'm comfortable with all of them! They've been with me through every big life change that I've had — from getting engaged to getting married, having a baby and moving into a new house, so it just felt right to me to be able to share that with my fans on Amazon," she said. "Amazon Live is my place where I can interact with everyone, so I felt that would be the best place for me to tell everyone that I brought baby Teddi into the world and she's healthy and thriving and doing great!"
"My life is out in the public. I don't have much privacy, and I feel like I've built this relationship with all of my fans. We're friends, so when things happen that I'm excited about, I want to tell everyone!" she added. "I'm excited to tell them what's been going on."
As a new mom, LeCroy said she's been a big fan of anything Graco. "The car seat and stroller is so light. I'm not supposed to be picking up anything heavy and it makes it feel like I'm barely doing anything," she noted. "Obviously safety being a number one concern, that's where I've run to for all of those things."
LeCroy is also loving Lola Blankets, which she's been using for sleeping. "It makes me feel right at home, so I love that!" she said.
For the time being, LeCroy and Randle, who is on paternity leave and will be home for a full three months, are looking forward to relaxing and being with their newborn. "Brett is the only person I want helping me through all of this!" she exclaimed. "I'm excited to have him around."
Additionally, LeCroy is waiting for her Southern Charm costars to meet her tot. "I can't wait to see a lot of them with a baby. To be honest, some of them are going to be nervous wrecks! They need training," she quipped.