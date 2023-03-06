Madison LeCroy Admits She 'Tries To Stay Away From The Drama' On 'Southern Charm,' But 'It Somehow Seems To Follow Me Around'
Ever since Madison LeCroy appeared on Southern Charm, she has managed to cause some trouble on the show — something that still blows her mind.
"I try my best to stay away from drama, but it somehow seems to follow me around. Maybe I'm the problem? 'It's me, I’m the problem it's me,'" the Bravo star, 32, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Great Length hair extensions.
Now that the reality show is no longer on hiatus, the blonde babe, who married Brett Randle in November 2022, is "excited to be back filming," she says. "It's going to be an exciting season to watch unfold and you won't want to miss it."
However, LeCroy notes it's not as much fun without her pal Kathryn Dennis, who announced she'd be exiting the show after eight seasons. "It's really been weird not having Kathryn around as much this season. I do wish she would return and shake things up a bit," she shares.
However, "I'm looking forward to viewers seeing me married and watching me figure out and enjoy my life with my family," she adds, adding that her hubby may make a "quick debut" at some point throughout the season.
"I enjoy getting dressed up and attending all the parties and being around a unique group of people that I wouldn't normally hang out with day to day," she says of being in front of the cameras.
In the meantime, LeCroy is enjoying time with Randle. "It feels wonderful! He still gives me butterflies. I can't wait to see how the future holds for us now that we are married," she gushes.
Additionally, LeCroy, who shares son Hudson with ex-husband Josh Hughes, loves seeing her husband interact with her kiddo.
"Hudson adores Brett. He especially enjoys having someone else around to pitch in with the chores around the house," she quips.
The South Carolina native, who is also working on a book, couldn't help but dish about her partnership Great Length hair extensions.
The hair is Remy (the cuticles in each piece of hair are aligned together and in the same direction from root to ends, as they would naturally grow from the scalp) and Double Drawn (implies that the production process develops every extension using a selection of strands of the same length, granting that the final bundle has equal volume and length), following the natural direction of growth and with the same length from root to tip.
"Honestly, my hair has never looked this good. Since wearing great lengths, I have received complements on my hair daily," she gushes. "I love the color match and all of the options. The texture is extremely natural and seamless to your real hair."
She adds, "The outfit is not the first thing I think about, it's the hair. I will always use hair extensions. I can't tell you the last time I did not have extensions in my hair. I found Great Lengths by word of mouth, which I feel is the best way to find any good product or service. Great Lengths, which is the first company in the extension industry worldwide to achieve the B Corp certification, has the finest quality of human hair out there and is sourced in India in a traceable, ethical and responsible way."