'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Brett Randle Amid Split Rumors
Madison LeCroy is expanding her family!
On Thursday, February 6, the Southern Charm star, 34, announced she is pregnant with her and husband Brett Randle's first child together despite rumors they were headed for a split.
"And just like that... our world is changing in the most magical way! ✨ Seeing ‘Pregnant’ on this @clearblue test was the best moment of our lives. We can’t wait to meet you, little one! 💖," the blonde beauty penned alongside a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test.
In response to the exciting news, fans of the soon-to-be mom-of-two — who already shares son Hudson with ex-husband John Hughes — congratulated the reality TV star.
"I’m so happy for you! D---, that’s going to be one beautiful baby!!!” one person penned, while another added, "I love you guys and this announcement is the best news all year."
Fellow Bravolebrity Lindsay Hubbard — who recently welcomed her daughter, Gemma — also left a sweet comment, writing, "H--- yeah!!!!! Congrats babe!!!! 🥰."
The duo's update comes as rumors swirl their marriage may have hit a rough patch.
Speculation about the couple's relationship began after a Season 10 episode of Southern Charm revealed he had been withholding information about his cancer diagnosis from her.
On the January 2 episode of the Bravo show, LeCroy and Randle were seen golfing alongside Hudson as they spoke about the firefighter's cancer symptoms.
“It doesn’t necessarily hurt, I just have to think about it to swallow,” he told the blonde beauty. “They have to adjust the medication. I’ll try that for a couple months and then get tested and see if that’s where I should be. And they did a scan of a spot on my kidney so … they had to biopsy that and see what it is.”
LeCroy then inquired if doctors though the spot was cancerous, to which the hunk told her they were not certain.
“If I hear the word 'cancer' one more time, I’m going to lose my mind,” the hairstylist stated in her confessional. “I just kind of thought we were in the clear.”
“They said that, you know, good chance it could be nothing,” Randle insisted. “But my last few blood tests were off, so that’s why they were concerned about it.”
Randle shared how it can be difficult for him to discuss these things with LeCroy because he doesn't want her to worry.
“I need you to be able to tell me this,” LeCroy told him, to which Randle answered, “You know I don’t talk about things,” referencing how he often kept things to himself growing up as one of eight siblings.
“Well, I love you,” she replied. “Just make sure you tell me from now on. No more secrets.”
In the next episode, it was revealed that doctors did in fact find a tumor in Randle's kidney.