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Madonna, Charli XCX and Julia Garner Go Wild in Hotel Room Post-VMAs After Reports of Singer's 'Erratic' Backstage Behavior at Awards Show: Watch

split image of Charli XCX, Madonna, and Julia Garner
Source: MEGA

Madonna, Charli XCX and Julia Garner celebrated together in a hotel room after the VMAs.

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Sept. 28 2026, Updated 12:32 p.m. ET

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Madonna, Charli XCX and Julia Garner let loose in a hotel room following the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

The wild celebration came after reports that claimed the pop star's behavior backstage left some people concerned.

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Madonna Parties With Charli XCX and Julia Garner

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image of Charli XCX rolled around on the hotel bed while celebrating with Madonna and Julia Garner.
Source: MEGA

Charli XCX rolled around on the hotel bed while celebrating with Madonna and Julia Garner.

Madonna, Charli XCX, and Garner appeared to be having a wild time in a hotel room following the award show on September 27.

Charli XCX kicks things off by dancing beside the bed before moving across the mattress.

She then rolls around on the bed as Madonna moves into the frame, with the women smiling, posing, and dancing along to their song, "Danceteria Afterhours."

Garner also gets in on the fun, flipping her hair and throwing her arms into the air as the trio continues lip-syncing and the camera moves chaotically around the room.

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Source: @MADONNA/TIKTOK

The trio were lip-syncing to Charli XCX and Madonna's song 'Danceteria Afterhours.'

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The Night Started With a Major VMAs Performance

image of Madonna was the opener at the 2026 VMAs.
Source: MEGA

Madonna was the opener at the 2026 VMAs.

Earlier in the evening, Madonna opened the VMAs for the first time in 23 years.

The singer performed "Bring Your Love" with Sabrina Carpenter before Charli XCX joined her for "Danceteria Afterhours," per ABC News.

Garner, Sombr, and Seth Rogen were among the stars who appeared during the performance.

Madonna had a major night at the ceremony, taking home seven awards out of 13 nominations.

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Questions About Madonna's Backstage Behavior

image of Insiders were 'concerned' about Madonna's behavior backstage.
Source: MEGA

Insiders were 'concerned' about Madonna's behavior backstage.

The hotel-room footage comes as reports about Madonna's behavior behind the scenes painted a concerning picture.

"She seemed out of it — confused, unsure, and at moments like she didn't quite know where she was," the source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice. "This wasn't Madonna being difficult or eccentric. People were worried."

The situation escalated when the VMAs were delayed due to a football game, forcing the 'Vogue' singer to wait.

"That 15-minute delay completely threw her," someone else claimed. "She was ready and then suddenly furious. After that, everything seemed to unravel."

'Something Seemed Wrong'

image of One source said, 'something seemed wrong.'
Source: MEGA

One source said, 'something seemed wrong.'

Sources also told Shuter that Madonna's team limited people backstage.

"They were protecting Madonna," a source alleged. "She looked flushed and fuzzy. She was wobbling back and forth to her seat in the audience to accept awards. People who have worked around her for years had never seen her like this."

"Madonna can be demanding, angry, and unpredictable — but this felt different," the insider added. "Something seemed wrong. People who care about her are concerned."

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