Madonna Reveals Producers Are Begging Her to 'Think Smaller' for Revived Biopic — But She Refuses to Give In

Source: @madonna/instagram

Madonna has been working on her biopic since 2020.

Nov. 18 2024, Published 5:32 p.m. ET

Madonna is determined to do things her way when it comes to making a movie about her life.

After the singer's biopic starring Julia Garner was scrapped from a 2023 release but was reportedly revived this year, the music icon took to Instagram to give an update on the project.

Source: @madonna/instagram

Madonna said she's 'struggling' with movie producers as she tries to start work on her biopic.

The mom-of-six, 66, said she "was struggling for days in L.A.," as multiple producers and agents told her they "couldn't" make her film, which she's been working on for four years.

As people told her she needed "to downsize" and "think smaller," she came to a realization: "Everything in my life is going to be challenged. No easy rides for me."

Source: @madonna/instagram

The superstar is refusing to 'downsize' the ideas she has for her highly anticipated flick.

"I guess I should be grateful.. It forces me to think outside the box," the "Like a Prayer" crooner noted. "I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way. Spending time with my creative friends was just the fuel I needed to keep going! We all agreed that we need to be even more fearless!!! Art = Survival."

"We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller," Madonna declared. "If you want something badly enough in life — the whole universe will conspire to hel [sic] you get it."

The songstress concluded her caption by asking, "Should I make the story of my life into a series or a feature Film. 🤷🏼‍♀️Think before you answer !!"

Photos in the post included a selfie of Madonna chowing down on pasta, the star hanging out with friends and her giving the middle finger next to the words "zero f----."

Source: @madonna/instagram

Madonna hinted the film will be titled 'Who's That Girl.'

The pop culture legend has run into countless issues with the movie, including her inability to cut scenes from the lengthy script.

"It's really hard for me to make shorter," Madonna explained in a previous interview. "I've been whittling away at it but it's like hacking off my limbs."

Source: mega

'Inventing Anna' lead Julia Garner is portraying the Queen of Pop.

The star then had to delay moving forward with the project to embark on her tour, but she hinted during a December 2023 concert that Garner, 30, was still set to portray her, as she brought the Ozark actress on stage to dance along to "Vogue."

"B---- we're Madonna! 😂😂😂," the Grammy winner captioned a photo of the two women from the special night.

This past July, the superstar hinted the flick will be titled Who's That Girl — a reference to her 1987 film of the same name and the single off the popular soundtrack.

