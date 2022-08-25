Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Drops First Single & Steamy Music Video

Blazing her own trail!

Madonna’s 25-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon proved that musical talent most definitely runs in the family, releasing her debut single and accompanying music video for “Lock&Key” on Wednesday, August 24.

A dreamy pop song with callbacks to Lady Gaga, Leon, who released the single under the moniker “Lolahol,” can be seen throughout the video sporting several futuristic outfits, including a skin-tight neon pink dress and a bikini made of what appears to be rope.