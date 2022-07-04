However, Leon still gets a bit embarrassed by the "Material Girl" singer's attention0seeking ways. As OK! exclusively reported, Madonna's kids, who also include Rocco Ritchie, 21, Mercy James, 16, David Banda, 15, as well as 8-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone "cringe" at the way their mother provocatively dresses herself.

“They can’t understand why [her behavior] needs to be so hyper and gratuitous,” a source revealed. “She’s constantly looking for ways to push the envelope, and the kids worry among themselves about where it’s all going to end."