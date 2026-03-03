or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene
OK LogoPolitics

Marjorie Taylor Greene Unleashes on Ex-Pal Donald Trump: 'What Is Happening to the Man I Supported?'

marjorie taylor greene donald trump clash
Source: MEGA;Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Donald Trump, questioning his handling of the U.S. strikes in Iran.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 3 2026, Published 7:46 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking aim at Donald Trump over the U.S. military strikes in Iran.

On a recent episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Greene criticized the president’s handling of the campaign, saying, “He already said to The New York Post today that he doesn’t care about the polling. He doesn’t care about what the American people think and he may put troops on the ground. He took a, ‘Oh, this is gonna be a few days’ war,’ to, ‘Now, it’s gonna be maybe four weeks or more.’”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Donald Trump over military strikes in Iran.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Donald Trump over military strikes in Iran.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

She added, “I wanna say, what is happening to the man that I supported, you supported? The man that denounced what happened in Iraq? The man that said, ‘No more foreign wars, no more regime change?’ Promised it on the campaign. J.D. Vance promised it. Tulsi Gabbard promised it. All of them promised it.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ArtCandee/X
Article continues below advertisement

Greene’s frustration continued to boil over.

“And we’re a year in, a year in, and we’re in another f------- war and we’ve got American troops being killed. I think it’s time for America to rip the bandaid off and we need to have a serious conversation about what the f--- is happening to this country and who in the h--- are these decisions being made for and who is making these decisions,” she ranted.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The former representative said Donald Trump ignored polling and the opinions of Americans.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

The former representative said Donald Trump ignored polling and the opinions of Americans.

Article continues below advertisement

She also addressed her past support for Trump in the 2024 campaign.

“I was out there on the front lines for Make America Great Again. And Make America Great Again was supposed to be America First, not Israel First, not any foreign country First, not any foreign people First, but the American people First and our problems,” Greene said.

MORE ON:
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

While acknowledging the human toll abroad, she noted, “God bless the Iranian people. I hope they can have a government that is for them and that treats women fairly. But what we have seen happen right now is we seen over 100 little girls killed at a school from a bomb. And I don’t know whose bomb it was, but they’re dead today because America and Israel attacked Iran. So, that’s not really good for Iranian women.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Over 100 Iranian schoolgirls were killed in the strikes.
Source: NBC News

Over 100 Iranian schoolgirls were killed in the strikes.

Article continues below advertisement

The strikes began on Saturday, February 28, during ongoing peace talks.

Multiple high-ranking Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, were killed. At least 165 civilians — mostly children — died at a girls’ elementary school in southern Iran, and six U.S. soldiers were also killed.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump reportedly expects the battle to last weeks and admitted he had a few successors in mind for Iran’s leadership, but they were all eliminated in the bombings.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Marjorie Taylor Greene supported Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign.
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene supported Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign.

The moves, reportedly influenced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have sparked debate within the MAGA movement over foreign intervention. Greene and other voices, like Tucker Carlson, have argued the strikes undermine Trump’s “America First” agenda.

“This happened because Israel wanted it to happen,” he said on his show. “This is Israel’s war. This is not the United States’ war. This war is not being waged on behalf of American national security objectives, to make the United States safer or richer... This war is waged purely because Israel wanted it to be waged.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.