Marjorie Taylor Greene Unleashes on Ex-Pal Donald Trump: 'What Is Happening to the Man I Supported?'

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking aim at Donald Trump over the U.S. military strikes in Iran. On a recent episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Greene criticized the president’s handling of the campaign, saying, “He already said to The New York Post today that he doesn’t care about the polling. He doesn’t care about what the American people think and he may put troops on the ground. He took a, ‘Oh, this is gonna be a few days’ war,’ to, ‘Now, it’s gonna be maybe four weeks or more.’”

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Donald Trump over military strikes in Iran.

She added, “I wanna say, what is happening to the man that I supported, you supported? The man that denounced what happened in Iraq? The man that said, ‘No more foreign wars, no more regime change?’ Promised it on the campaign. J.D. Vance promised it. Tulsi Gabbard promised it. All of them promised it.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene goes off to Megyn Kelly on Donald Trump:



“We’re a year in, a year in, and we’re in another f’n war and we’ve got American troops being killed.”



I don’t like MTG, and it pains me to agree with her, but she’s right.



Also, notice Megyn’s subtle head nods. pic.twitter.com/aI6wVTQzOb — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 3, 2026 Source: @ArtCandee/X

Greene’s frustration continued to boil over. “And we’re a year in, a year in, and we’re in another f------- war and we’ve got American troops being killed. I think it’s time for America to rip the bandaid off and we need to have a serious conversation about what the f--- is happening to this country and who in the h--- are these decisions being made for and who is making these decisions,” she ranted.

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube The former representative said Donald Trump ignored polling and the opinions of Americans.

She also addressed her past support for Trump in the 2024 campaign. “I was out there on the front lines for Make America Great Again. And Make America Great Again was supposed to be America First, not Israel First, not any foreign country First, not any foreign people First, but the American people First and our problems,” Greene said.

While acknowledging the human toll abroad, she noted, “God bless the Iranian people. I hope they can have a government that is for them and that treats women fairly. But what we have seen happen right now is we seen over 100 little girls killed at a school from a bomb. And I don’t know whose bomb it was, but they’re dead today because America and Israel attacked Iran. So, that’s not really good for Iranian women.”

Source: NBC News Over 100 Iranian schoolgirls were killed in the strikes.

The strikes began on Saturday, February 28, during ongoing peace talks. Multiple high-ranking Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, were killed. At least 165 civilians — mostly children — died at a girls’ elementary school in southern Iran, and six U.S. soldiers were also killed.

Trump reportedly expects the battle to last weeks and admitted he had a few successors in mind for Iran’s leadership, but they were all eliminated in the bombings.

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene supported Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign.