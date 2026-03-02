Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Dire Warning About Donald Trump Ahead of Midterms

Article continues below advertisement

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — once one of President Donald Trump's most fervent allies — issued several stark warnings that Republican actions and the Trump administration's policy shifts would lead to a "midterm rout." Greene labeled the administration's military strikes on Iran in Operation Epic Fury a "betrayal" of the "America First" movement on which she has passionately platformed. The former congresswoman argued that the MAGA movement was built on a "No More Foreign Wars" platform and that engaging in another conflict would cause war-weary supporters to stay home or abandon the party.

Trump doesn’t seem to care about the midterms. Who wants to bet he’ll declare a ‘national emergency’ because of Iran (or some other manufactured crisis) and try to cancel the elections in November? https://t.co/06Sgsz6EUd — Shannon Joy (@ShannonJoyRadio) March 1, 2026 Source: @ShannonJoyRadio/X

Marjorie Taylor Greene Agreed Donald Trump May Use War in Iran to Declare National Emergency

Source: MEGA Conservative podcaster Shannon Joy said President Donald Trump doesn't seem to care about midterms.

Greene agreed with some conservative critics that the POTUS might use the "manufactured crisis" in Iran to declare a national emergency and attempt to cancel the midterm elections entirely. Conservative podcaster Shannon Joy posted to X, “Trump doesn’t seem to care about the midterms. Who wants to bet he’ll declare a ‘national emergency’ because of Iran (or some other manufactured crisis) and try to cancel the elections in November?” Greene replied, “Yeah, I could see it. INSANE.”

'We Voted for America First and Zero Wars'

Source: MEGA The former Georgia congresswoman has positioned herself as an 'America First' Republican.

The Republican firebrand — who was at the forefront of the push for the Justice Department to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein — accused the administration of prioritizing foreign regimes over domestic issues like inflation and the cost of living, which she noted are top concerns for voters. “The Trump admin actually asked in a poll how many casualties voters were willing to accept in a war with Iran???” Greene posted to X on Saturday, February 28. “How about ZERO you bunch of sick f---ing liars. We voted for America First and ZERO wars.” In another post, she wrote, “This is NOT freeing the Iranian people!!! This is murdering their children!!! W-F are you insane people doing??? AMERICA DOES NOT SUPPORT THIS!!!

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Former Election Denier and Donald Trump Diehard

Source: MEGA MTG was a staunch ally of President Donald Trump during his first term.

Greene, a former election denier, previously warned that the GOP spent its first months in power without achieving "anything serious," specifically slamming the party for failing to release the Epstein files or provide accountability for COVID-19 and the 2020 election. She also warned that the GOP's inability to make health insurance affordable would cost them their majority and cautioned that the party would spend the year "gaslighting" Americans with "purely performative" legislation to scare them into voting red rather than delivering tangible results.

MTG Lashed Out at MAGA Influencers for Mocking Epstein's Victims

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene warned that mocking Jeffrey Epstein's victims would alienate women from the GOP.