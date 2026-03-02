Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Dire Warning About Donald Trump Ahead of Midterms
March 2 2026, Updated 2:35 p.m. ET
Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — once one of President Donald Trump's most fervent allies — issued several stark warnings that Republican actions and the Trump administration's policy shifts would lead to a "midterm rout."
Greene labeled the administration's military strikes on Iran in Operation Epic Fury a "betrayal" of the "America First" movement on which she has passionately platformed.
The former congresswoman argued that the MAGA movement was built on a "No More Foreign Wars" platform and that engaging in another conflict would cause war-weary supporters to stay home or abandon the party.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Agreed Donald Trump May Use War in Iran to Declare National Emergency
Greene agreed with some conservative critics that the POTUS might use the "manufactured crisis" in Iran to declare a national emergency and attempt to cancel the midterm elections entirely.
Conservative podcaster Shannon Joy posted to X, “Trump doesn’t seem to care about the midterms. Who wants to bet he’ll declare a ‘national emergency’ because of Iran (or some other manufactured crisis) and try to cancel the elections in November?”
Greene replied, “Yeah, I could see it. INSANE.”
'We Voted for America First and Zero Wars'
The Republican firebrand — who was at the forefront of the push for the Justice Department to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein — accused the administration of prioritizing foreign regimes over domestic issues like inflation and the cost of living, which she noted are top concerns for voters.
“The Trump admin actually asked in a poll how many casualties voters were willing to accept in a war with Iran???” Greene posted to X on Saturday, February 28. “How about ZERO you bunch of sick f---ing liars. We voted for America First and ZERO wars.”
In another post, she wrote, “This is NOT freeing the Iranian people!!! This is murdering their children!!! W-F are you insane people doing??? AMERICA DOES NOT SUPPORT THIS!!!
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Former Election Denier and Donald Trump Diehard
Greene, a former election denier, previously warned that the GOP spent its first months in power without achieving "anything serious," specifically slamming the party for failing to release the Epstein files or provide accountability for COVID-19 and the 2020 election.
She also warned that the GOP's inability to make health insurance affordable would cost them their majority and cautioned that the party would spend the year "gaslighting" Americans with "purely performative" legislation to scare them into voting red rather than delivering tangible results.
MTG Lashed Out at MAGA Influencers for Mocking Epstein's Victims
In February, Greene specifically targeted "MAGA influencers" for mocking Epstein's victims, calling them "insensitive clowns” and predicting the GOP will hemorrhage female voters during the midterms.
She warned that this behavior would further alienate women, stating, "Good luck trying to get women to vote for Republicans in the midterms.”
These warnings came amid a severe public rift; Greene resigned from the House in January 2026 after months of tension, and the president subsequently labeled her "Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown" on Truth Social.