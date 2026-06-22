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MAGA Socialite Reacts to Donald Trump's Bizarre 'Great Daughter' Photo

Split photo of Donald Trump and Margo Catsimatidis
Source: MEGA : @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

MAGA socialite Andrea Catsimatidis was thrilled Donald Trump randomly posted a photo of her mother on Truth Social.

June 22 2026, Updated 6:28 p.m. ET

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MAGA socialite Andrea Catsimatidis, who has served as the Chairwoman of the Manhattan Republican Party since 2017, has responded to a bizarre Father’s Day Truth Social post President Donald Trump made with a photo of her mother.

Trump posted a decades-old photograph of a blonde woman sitting on a couch with the caption "Great daughter" and "My Honor!!!" — sparking widespread speculation that he had mistaken the woman for one of his own daughters, Ivanka or Tiffany.

Online investigators and media outlets quickly identified the woman in the vintage photo as Andrea's mother, Margo Catsimatidis, taken at Camp David during the Clinton administration.

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Photo of Donald Trump oddly posted a photo of Margo Catsimatidis without any context.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump oddly posted a photo of Margo Catsimatidis without any context.

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Photo of The Catsimatidis family are longtime Donald Trump supporters.
Source: MEGA

The Catsimatidis family are longtime Donald Trump supporters.

Andrea, the 36-year-old daughter of Greek-American billionaire and Trump supporter John Catsimatidis, the owner, president, chairman, and CEO of Gristedes Foods and the Red Apple Group, responded on X, thanking Trump for a recent birthday tribute and sidestepping the identity confusion by stating, "Thank you, Mr. President! Thank you for inviting me to your birthday party, it was an amazing tribute filled with so much American pride."

Andrea was in the crowd at the president’s UFC cage fight at the White House for his 80th birthday. She even posted a selfie from the event, wishing him a happy birthday while posing for a photo with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung and Labor Department Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito.

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Photo of Politicians like Hillary Clinton and Rudy Giuliani attended Andrea Catsimatidis' wedding.
Source: MEGA

Politicians like Hillary Clinton and Rudy Giuliani attended Andrea Catsimatidis' wedding.

In 2011, Andrea married Christopher Nixon Cox, the grandson of Richard Nixon. Their lavish wedding at the Waldorf-Astoria was attended by over 700 high-profile guests, including Hillary Clinton, Rudy Giuliani, and Henry Kissinger. The couple later divorced in 2014.

Nixon was 11 years older than her and working for Republican Sen. John McCain’s presidential campaign at the time of their wedding.

"We had so many people to celebrate with us….It was a beautiful, bipartisan wedding — everyone had an amazing time,” she told New York Magazine.

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Photo of Andrea Catsimatidis went to Donald Trump's birthday party.
Source: MEGA

Andrea Catsimatidis went to Donald Trump's birthday party.

She is a very vocal supporter of the octogenarian POTUS, having endorsed him in the 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns.

She frequently posts content from GOP galas, the White House and various political summits. Andrea has also been active in espousing various MAGA conspiracy theories, including one following the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

Photo of It's still unclear why Donald Trump posted a photo of Margo Catsimatidis.
Source: @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

It's still unclear why Donald Trump posted a photo of Margo Catsimatidis.

“I’ve seen some evidence circulating of ads looking for antifa members to dress as Trump supporters, as well as communist tattoos on some of the rioters, and pictures of actual rioters who were at the left-wing riots over the past year. Antifa had every reason to do this, and it is definitely their MO,” she baselessly told a New York City media outlet.

Neither the White House nor the Catsimatidis family has issued an official statement explaining exactly why Trump posted the photo of Margo or what he meant by the "great daughter" caption.

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