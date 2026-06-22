Joe Rogan Slams People Making Donald Trump’s White House UFC Bash a ‘Partisan Thing’
June 22 2026, Updated 7:28 a.m. ET
Joe Rogan went to the White House UFC event and came away with a simple message for critics: stop turning the fight night into a loyalty test.
On the June 17 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan defended UFC Freedom 250, the South Lawn spectacle held around President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and America’s 250th anniversary, after critics questioned the celebrities and fighters who showed up.
The Fight Night Defense
“It was insane. Just the magnitude of it was insane,” Rogan said, calling it “the wildest experience that I've ever had in my 20 whatever years of calling combat sports.”
The event drew an estimated 4,300 attendees, including about 1,200 active-duty service members, and featured 14 fighters. Rogan said another 85,000 people watched on massive screens outside the venue.
Rogan admitted he pushed some people to attend, including comedian Shane Gillis.
“I talked a bunch of people into going that didn't want to,” Rogan said. “Like Shane Gillis was thinking about not going. I'm like, 'Bro, you got to go. It's going to be epic. It's going to be a once ever thing. Not a once in a lifetime. Once in anybody's lifetime. It's never happened before. It's probably never going to happen again.'”
The ‘Not Political’ Argument
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Rogan questioned why “so many people are trying to make it a partisan thing.”
“Like, 'Oh, you support Trump.' Like, it's a f---ing fight at the White House. Doesn't mean you endorse foreign policy. Like, shut the f--- up. Just please. Just please stop,” he said.
Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations, said that argument is exactly why the moment traveled.
“When Joe Rogan says the White House UFC event is not political, he is actually making a political statement,” Philip said. “That is the paradox at the center of this story and the internet caught it immediately.”
Joe Rogan’s Permission Slip
“When Rogan frames something as not political, he is giving his 50 million listeners a framework for thinking about it,” Philip noted. “He is saying: you can engage with this without it meaning something ideological.”
But that defense was always likely to run into a wall online.
“Everything that happens at the White House is political,” Philip said. “The building is the definition of political. When you stage a UFC event there, invite specific guests, exclude others, charge 1.5 million dollars for VIP access, and have the president in the front row, you have made every single one of those decisions politically.”
Rogan’s audience values his authenticity, and Philip said defending something a large chunk may find uncomfortable won’t significantly damage his brand.
“It does something more subtle,” she explained. “It reminds his audience that even Rogan has a perspective. And perspectives, once visible, cannot be made invisible again.”