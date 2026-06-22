Joe Rogan Slams People Making Donald Trump’s White House UFC Bash a ‘Partisan Thing’

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The Fight Night Defense

Source: MEGA He called the fight night the wildest experience he ever had.

“It was insane. Just the magnitude of it was insane,” Rogan said, calling it “the wildest experience that I've ever had in my 20 whatever years of calling combat sports.” The event drew an estimated 4,300 attendees, including about 1,200 active-duty service members, and featured 14 fighters. Rogan said another 85,000 people watched on massive screens outside the venue.

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Source: MEGA He pushed Shane Gillis to attend the event.

Rogan admitted he pushed some people to attend, including comedian Shane Gillis. “I talked a bunch of people into going that didn't want to,” Rogan said. “Like Shane Gillis was thinking about not going. I'm like, 'Bro, you got to go. It's going to be epic. It's going to be a once ever thing. Not a once in a lifetime. Once in anybody's lifetime. It's never happened before. It's probably never going to happen again.'”

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The ‘Not Political’ Argument

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Source: MEGA The podcaster rejected claims that the event was political.

Rogan questioned why “so many people are trying to make it a partisan thing.” “Like, 'Oh, you support Trump.' Like, it's a f---ing fight at the White House. Doesn't mean you endorse foreign policy. Like, shut the f--- up. Just please. Just please stop,” he said. Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations, said that argument is exactly why the moment traveled. “When Joe Rogan says the White House UFC event is not political, he is actually making a political statement,” Philip said. “That is the paradox at the center of this story and the internet caught it immediately.”

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Joe Rogan’s Permission Slip

“When Rogan frames something as not political, he is giving his 50 million listeners a framework for thinking about it,” Philip noted. “He is saying: you can engage with this without it meaning something ideological.” But that defense was always likely to run into a wall online.

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Source: MEGA Critics argued that everything that happens at the white House is political.