MAGA Civil War: Tucker Carlson Fires Back After Donald Trump Slams 'NUT JOBS' Amid Internal Tensions Over Iran

Article continues below advertisement

The Iran war isn’t just reshaping U.S. foreign policy, it’s igniting a bitter, very public feud inside President Donald Trump’s own political orbit. In a fiery Truth Social rant, Trump lashed out at several high-profile conservative voices who have criticized his handling of the conflict, including Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and other conservative influencers.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Turns on His Own

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called conservative critics 'NUT JOBS' in a rant.

Trump’s response to critics was blunt and personal. “I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years,” he wrote, calling them “NUT JOBS” and “losers” with “Low IQs.” “They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!” he continued, accusing them of chasing “free” publicity and pushing views “opposite of MAGA.” The president framed the disagreement as a loyalty test, insisting, “MAGA agrees with me,” and positioning his stance on Iran — particularly opposition to the country obtaining nuclear weapons — as central to the movement’s identity.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Fire Back

Source: MEGA Tucker Carlson responded publicly, signaling deepening divisions.

The backlash from Trump’s former allies was swift, and in some cases, just as cutting. Tucker Carlson responded by telling Status he “loves” Trump “more than ever,” but added, “I feel sorry for him. The Israelis have him in a hammerlock.” Candace Owens took a more mocking tone, writing on social media, “It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home.” Alex Jones, another longtime supporter turned critic, escalated the rhetoric further, calling Trump a “supervillain” and suggesting he was influenced by “demonic” forces.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Movement Splits Over Iran

Source: MEGA Candace Owens suggested putting the president in a home.

Trump’s approach to Iran has drawn criticism from parts of his base who view military escalation as a break from his “America First” positioning. Some of the president’s critics have gone beyond policy disagreements, alleging Israeli influence behind the war. Others have questioned the strategy itself, particularly after Trump’s shift toward a ceasefire following earlier threats. The disagreement has created a rare fracture in a movement typically defined by strong alignment around Trump’s leadership.

From Messaging Machine to Public Feud

Source: MEGA The Iran conflict revealed divisions inside the MAGA movement.